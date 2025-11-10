NYC Marathon Moments That Inspire and Unite

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The New York City Marathon, which hit the streets on Nov. 2, isn’t just a 26.2-mile test of endurance. It’s the city that never sleeps’ heartbeat in real time, pulsing through all five boroughs.

What began humbly in 1970 with just 127 runners looping around Central Park has grown into one of the world’s most iconic races, attracting over 55,000 participants from across the globe. From record-breaking elites to weekend joggers chasing personal milestones, the marathon turns ambition into something you can feel echoing off the pavement.

Even if you can’t run to save your life (like me) or aren’t among the crowd of runners or spectators, the energy of the marathon is impossible to ignore. It’s in the showcase of human perseverance, the way strangers cheer for names they don’t know, and how, for a day, the city’s usual individual hustle shifts to collective momentum.

I’ve rounded up a few of the most heartwarming, uplifting moments that made the 2025 NYC Marathon unforgettable.

The Shark Attack Survivor

@abcworldnews Less than two years after a shark attack that led to a below-knee amputation, two-time Paralympic medalist Ali Truwit runs the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon organized by New York Road Runners on a prosthetic blade. Truwit’s goal is to raise funds for her nonprofit that provides prosthetics to young women and girls. Whit Johnson reports. ♬ original sound – ABC World News Tonight

Shark attack survivor and Paralympian Ali Truwit was among this year’s runners. In 2023, Truwit lost her leg in a shark attack while snorkeling in Turks and Caicos. Now, she’s running the NYC Marathon with a prosthetic blade, surrounded by friends and family who supported her through it all.

Truwit’s journey to the starting line was anything but easy. The former Yale swimmer was told she might never run again after the attack. Training meant rebuilding her relationship with her body, learning to run with a prosthetic, and pushing through pain that most of us can’t imagine.

She’s not just running for herself, either. Through her nonprofit, Stronger Than You Think, Truwit has been raising awareness and funds to help other young women and girls access prosthetics and adaptive sports programs, turning her story of loss into a mission for empowerment.

Amputee Runner Finishes Strong

Juan Pablo Dos Santos, who lost his legs in a 2019 traffic accident, crossed the finish line at 12:34 a.m., a full 15 hours and 21 minutes after he began his journey through the streets of New York.

When he crossed the finish line, well after the sun had set and the city’s frenetic energy had quieted, a sizeable crowd remained cheering for him as loudly as if the race had just begun. The applause and encouragement that surrounded the runner were unwavering, a reminder that the marathon isn’t just about who finishes first, but every runner who dares to start.

Dos Santos’ finish is proof that victory doesn’t always look like a record-breaking sprint. Sometimes, it’s a slow, steady march, fueled by willpower, resilience, and the knowledge that even through the stumbles and falls, you’re not alone.

Students Cheer on Their Teacher

One of the most special things about the NYC Marathon is seeing people show up to cheer on their loved ones. The energy on the sidelines is just as powerful as the determination on the course.

For one elementary school teacher, Miss Espy from Trinity School NYC, the love and support of her students was undeniable. Her entire class came out to cheer her on, dressed in matching hot pink “Team Espy” shirts, and holding up handmade signs.

As Espy approached the final stretch, she spotted her students waiting along the barricades. She stepped off the course and greeted them one by one with quick hugs and smiles before continuing.

Moments like these are what make the NYC marathon special. It’s not just about the run, but the people who show up for you, and the communities that make the miles matter.

The 91-Year-Old Marathon Finisher

@theline_show At 91, Koichi Kitabatake is the oldest competitor at the @TCS New York City Marathon. It just goes to show that your determination and belief doesn’t slow down with age. Koichi, you are a true inspiration and we hope to see you again next year. #newyorkcity #newyorkmarathon #running #tcsmarathon #newyorknews ♬ Inspire – Kidmada

While most people his age are perfectly content to watch the race from their couch (can you blame them?), 91-year-old Koichi Kitabatake was lacing up for the full 26.2 miles.

The oldest runner in the 2025 NYC Marathon, Kitabatake has made a habit of rewriting what aging looks like. After retiring, Kitabatake began running when he was 74 years old and completed his first marathon at 78. This year marks his 34th marathon overall.

His training is simple but consistent: four to six miles a week, plus stretches every morning to keep his body moving.

He finished the race at 7:25:13, becoming the only nonagenarian to finish the race this year and the seventh ever. The next day, he celebrated his 92nd birthday, proving that age doesn’t decide what you’re capable of. Kitabatake is living proof that it’s never too late to keep moving, keep dreaming, and keep showing up.

These are just four moments from a marathon filled with thousands of inspiring stories. Honestly, I’m feeling motivated to lace up myself — probably for something closer to a 5K than 26.2 miles, but hey, everyone has to start somewhere.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!