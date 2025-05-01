Your Iconic Pop Culture Moment Based On Your FSU Dorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The FSU dorms are full of character, so it’s easy to personify them with varying themes. From Jane Austen characters, zodiac signs, and even signature drinks from FSU’s Sweet Shop, each residence hall has a distinct vibe.

Inspired by other HCFSU writers, here’s what iconic pop culture moment you are based on your FSU dorm.

Azalea: “you would do it too for a check!”

In 2020, actress and singer Coco Jones discussed her Disney Channel career on YouTube, admitting, “You would do it too for a check! I was an employee…And that’s on period!” Azalea Hall, home to the Business LLC, matches this hustle mentality perfectly.

broward: “You ladies alright?”

The “You ladies alright?” meme began when people parodied the original video with random objects. Broward Hall fits perfectly as its linked to other buildings by hallways. This design shields students from harsh weather, making sure the ladies were alright.

bryan: “This DIVA…”

“This diva” originated on X as a caption for arbitrary pictures and quickly spread on TikTok. Bryan Hall, FSU’s oldest and most overlooked dorm, fits perfectly. You’ll wonder, “Who is this diva?” when you discover this hidden gem.

cawthon: “When the chile…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 (@ethelcaindaily) “When the chile is tea but the finna is gag, sis, I’m dead as a chile” became popular when singer-songwriter Ethel Cain read it on a livestream. People took the quote and edited it onto the cover for Fiona Apple’s album When the Pawn…. Cawthon Hall, home to the Music LLC, connects to pop culture and music across eras. Because of this, Cawthon is the only hall to do it justice.

degraff: the teen vogue party

The clip of Selena Gomez flaunting a blue streak in her hair before a Teen Vogue party went viral online. DeGraff Hall, located far from campus but close to the Tally Strip’s party scene, matches Gomez’s excitement perfectly.

dorman & Deviney: the clique

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The clique daily (@the_clique.daily) In 2017, pop trio The Clique snapped twice when asked their group name on The X Factor UK. Deviney and Dorman are two sides of the same coin, rebuilt in 2015, sitting side by side on a quad. They’re inseparable, just like The Clique.

gilchrist: tyler, the creator’s mugshot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler, The Creator Updates (@tylerupdated) Rapper Tyler, The Creator’s 2014 mugshot blew up online for its humor. Gilchrist Hall, a quiet, respected dorm by the William Johnston Building and the Honors, Scholars, and Fellows House, is just like this: understated, but crucial to FSU life.

jennie murphree: brittany broski’s kombucha

Brittany Broski’s viral TikTok tasting kombucha was the catalyst for her rise to internet fame, soon becoming a staple reaction video thanks to her very visible emotional rollercoaster as she tried to process the kombucha’s flavors. Like Broski’s video, Jennie Murphree Hall is iconic because it’s the only dorm given someone’s full name, and before being named after Jennie Murphree, it was named after her husband, Dr. Albert A. Murphree. What a win for the girls!

landis: shemar moore’s message

Actor Shemar Moore infamous video starts out innocently, “This one’s for all my baby girls,” before taking a bizarre turn. Landis Hall overlooks Landis Green, the very heart of campus, “lurking” over FSU much like Moore’s creepy statement.

magnolia: doja cat’s beat

Doja Cat took to Instagram Live to react to some viewer-submitted beats. This clip went viral as she tried to maintain composure while blindly reacting to a less-than-stellar arrangement. Magnolia Hall, home to the Engineering LLC, fits this chaotic, creative energy. Engineering is tough, full of trial and error, just like Doja Cat’s struggle.

mccollum: saweetie’s walk

Saweetie’s iconic “let’s go” came from a 2020 performance of “Best Friend.” A clip of her strutting off went viral. McCollum Hall, an apartment-style dorm far from campus but worth the walk, mirrors Saweetie’s confident strut.

ragans: “this is nice!”

In Nobody’s Fool, Tiffany Haddish’s character fawns over an opulent apartment suite, going as far as to caress the carpets and couches. Ragans Hall, one of the most sought-after dorms, with separate bedrooms for each suite and a common kitchen and living room area, perfectly sums up this moment of awe.

reynolds: demi lovato and the ghost

In Demi Lovato’s docuseries, she famously sang “Skyscraper” to a ghost in attempts to connect with it. Reynolds Hall, FSU’s second oldest dorm, might have a few ghosts around. Maybe following in Lovato’s footsteps and singing to them might bring them out!

rogers: “i’m married!”

Pearl’s titular character screaming at a scarecrow that she’s married is one of the most well-known lines from the film. Rogers Hall was originally built to house married students, and while marriage is no longer a requirement for its residents, I’m sure specific housing for couples kept Pearl-level outbursts from happening.

salley: #freedorothy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLIPS (@clips) The #freedorothy trend started when an account named Dorothy posted desperate updates from devices like a Nintendo 3DS and a refrigerator after her phone was taken away. Salley Hall gets a less-than-ideal reputation compared to other dorms. Despite what people may believe, it’s still a cozy living space with its distinct charm. I’m an advocate for justice for Salley.

traditions: “people should know who i am.”

Sue Sylvester’s iconic Glee quote saying she won’t carry ID because everyone should know her, became a viral TikTok audio. Traditions Hall is a highly coveted place to live on campus. With its proximity to the Leach Recreation Center and the Askew Student Life Center, Traditions absolutely gives off “you should know who I am” energy.

wildwood: “rise and shine”