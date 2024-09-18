This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU has some state-of-the-art dorms on campus! Look at Azalea Hall and its connecting dining hall, 1851. If I had lived in that dorm during my freshman year of college, I promise I would never complain about my life again!

But there’s still a major contrast across FSU’s campus, due to halls that are known mostly for their faults. Take Salley and Rogers Hall, for example. Sure, Seminole Café is conveniently located beside them (less than a five-minute walk), but their living situations? The minimal space in between each roommate’s bed is criminal!

These types of characteristics build a unique personality for each dorm, so of course I had to tie in my favorite things together: the beauties of FSU’s campus and zodiac signs. So, here’s my take on which FSU dorm you are based on your zodiac sign!

Aries – Ragans Hall

Though this may not seem like the perfect fit at first, hear me out. Ragans Hall carries major fire vibes as one of the only lower and upperclassmen residence halls on campus.

Not only that, but much like an Aries sign, Ragans embodies a natural-born leader who’s ambitious and braver than anyone else. Don’t be discouraged; you’re simply on your way to taking over the world!

Gemini – Traditions Hall

As we all know, Gemini signs are the most social and recognizable people you’ll ever meet. Traditions Hall is one of the most recognizable dorms on campus, with its almost Brooklyn brownstone view. This makes it one of the most personality-rich (much like Gemini signs) dorms here at FSU.

Taurus – Salley, McCollum, ANd Rogers Hall

Alright, alright! Salley, McCollum, and Rogers Hall are a major trio that not only gets so much hate but makes for great character development! Sure, their living conditions are tricky, their elevators are always down, and they’re just so far from everything else on campus. But they’re known for their loyalty to campus, just like Taurus signs and their loyal behavior. The dorms’ reliability and unique character undoubtedly embody the Earth sign.

Scorpio – Broward Hall

Overshadowed by Landis’ clear domination, Broward Hall sits behind Landis Green and is always yearning for more of the spotlight. As a water sign, there’s no doubt that a Scorpio always wishes for more passion and attention, but hides away and keeps its underrated comfort a secret.

Broward and all Scorpio signs: don’t worry if you feel underappreciated. At least you’re in prime walking distance from The Sweet Shop on any day.

Cancer – Jennie Murphree, Reynolds, AND Bryan Hall (JRB)

As someone who lived in Jennie Murphree Hall for one summer semester, these dorms are some of the most homey dorms on campus, clearly resembling the warm personality of Cancer signs. Cancer signs are the most comfortable and safe water signs, just like JRB is the coziest trio of all FSU dorms.

Sagittarius – DeGraff Hall

An independent and bold dorm, DeGraff sits at the corner of campus. It’s secluded from general campus life and traffic, yet standing high and tall alone. It’s one of the most underappreciated dorms. Much like the powerful aura that exudes off of DeGraff Hall, Sagittarius signs use their free spirits to lure others into their fiery personalities.

Leo – Landis Hall

As the dorm that looks over the most central part of campus, it’s no doubt the most confident and dominating dorm of all. Just like all Leo signs, Landis lets everyone know that it’s the blueprint for popularity and status.

Although I can agree that it’s pretty cool to say you lived in Landis during your freshman year at FSU, the dorm’s influence on the others is much like the power a Leo sign expresses. It’s almost uncanny.

Capricorn – Wildwood Hall

For those of you who aren’t freshmen at FSU, let’s think back to our orientations. Staying in Wildwood Hall overnight as part of the New Nole Orientation has almost become a rite of passage for incoming freshmen, which makes it clear to all that Wildwood has worked endlessly hard to introduce baby Noles to the next four years of their lives.

Like Capricorn signs, Wildwood is an intense workaholic who’s goal-oriented and will destroy any obstacles. Capricorns: it’s okay to chill now and then. But residents of Wildwood will never be able to sleep while the Marching Chiefs practice the FSU War Chant on many mornings.

Virgo – Azalea And Magnolia Hall

Right at the corner of Landis, we have Azalea and Magnolia Hall. This pair is arguably part of the most iconic additions to campus, with their elevated lounge areas and beautiful views. Just like any Virgo sign, these sister dorms exhibit perfectionistic tendencies with their detailed over-achieving statuses. Don’t worry Virgo signs, we still love you even when you’re not on your game.

Pisces – Cawthon Hall

The most whimsical of all FSU dorms is Cawthon Hall. Home to many Living-Learning Communities (LLCs) on campus, Cawthon embodies a playful and quirky personality that sets it apart from all other FSU dorms.

Pisces is a perfect fit for Cawthon’s quaint personality yet creative breakthroughs, as it facilitates many communities amongst freshmen on campus. Despite a Pisces sign’s tendency to be a bit sensitive, their curious spirit could take over Cawthon and create an imaginative experience!

Libra – Dorman And Deviney Hall

These brother dorms wish to obtain the love and popularity Azalea and Magnolia get, but they’re happy with their chill status on campus. Just like any Libra sign, both Dorman and Deviney Hall resemble stability, and no other dorm even comes close to it. It’s like running home to a friend who’ll keep you from making the worst decision of your life!

Aquarius – Gilchrist Hall

This air sign is unique and gentle, which is exactly the vibe that you’ll get from Gilchrist Hall. The dorm’s mostly in the shadows of the corner of Landis Green, but like Aquarius signs, it has a chill presence on campus. Its cool, poetic uniqueness attracts many to its fresh personality. Hate on Gilchrist all you want; it’s just in its air nature to blow you away!

