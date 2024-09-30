What Sweet Shop Latte You Are Based on Your FSU Dorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

After hours of research and taste-testing, I paired all 18 FSU residence halls with one of the iconic 18 lattes offered at The Sweet Shop. I think I matched them well, but you’ll have to see for yourself! Without further ado, here are my pairings.

Azalea Hall

If you had the privilege of living in Azalea, then you’re definitely a Happy Camper. With Chocolate, Marshmallow, and Cinnamon, this Sweet Shop latte has everything you could ask for and more. Sound familiar?

Broward Hall

This building is cold and fortress-like, but just like Winter Wind, it’s still a lot of fun inside! White chocolate and frosted mint are the perfect flavors for the FSU students inside Broward’s century-old walls. Upon building, Broward was connected with other buildings so that women could remain indoors when traveling to the dining hall, protecting early residents from Tallahassee’s own winter winds. How sweet!

Bryan Hall

The oldest and most refined, Bryan Hall embodies the rich sense of tradition at FSU, making it the perfect pair with Silver Fox, a vanilla and almond-flavored latte. With room for just 131 students, Bryan is an intimate space where residents get to know each other well. These warm, nutty flavors pair perfectly with this dorm!

Cawthon Hall

Home to the Music and Women in Math, Science, and Engineering Living-Learning Communities, Cawthon dwellers are witty, intelligent, and flavorful. What else could they be matched with other than the Witch’s Brew? With pumpkin, cinnamon, and white chocolate, this one is sure to keep you on your toes.

DeGraff Hall

Sometimes, DeGraff gets a bad rep, but like the three key ingredients in this latte, the residents make the place unique. Enter Hazel Eyes: a honey, vanilla, and hazelnut delight. DeGraff is the one that got away. Literally, why is it so far from everything?

Deviney Hall

Cup-A-Heaven has chocolate and peanut butter. Deviney is new and conveniently located. What more could an FSU student ask for?

Dorman Hall

Dorman has that swagalicous vibe you just can’t get anywhere else, so of course, it’s paired with Smooth Operator, a chocolate and caramel latte. This drink tastes as good as it sounds, and Dorman’s no different. With extensive sustainability measures and views of FSU’s beautiful campus, this hall is a fan favorite for a reason!

Gilchrist Hall

Gilchrist is classy and inviting. Like the notes of chocolate and hazelnut in Sucker Punch, it invites you to take things slow. Walking right out onto Landis for an 8 a.m. can be a bit of a shock, but knowing you have a home in the heart of campus to return to each night makes it worthwhile.

Jennie Murpree Hall

Connected with Reynolds and Bryan Halls, Jennie Murphree has a best-of-both-world situation. For such an old dorm, it’s surprisingly nice! That’s why it’s the perfect pair with Tuxedo, a white chocolate and chocolate-flavored latte. You can’t go wrong with two classics!

Landis Hall

Originally designed as a hall for seniors, Landis was the only dorm on FSU’s campus with a smoking parlor when it was built in 1935. Flash forward a few decades, and the prestigious dorm is the official housing for Honors students. Landis has always been the most bougie dorm at FSU, so pairing it with the Seminole, a brown sugar and cinnamon-flavored latte that’ll impress even the most sophisticated palates, is right.

Magnolia Hall

The beautiful Magnolia Hall, set amidst a host of fragrant flowers and palm trees, feels more like a tropical vacation than a dormitory. The only option is to pair it with the most fabulous drink on the menu: Candy Heart. Bursting with notes of chocolate and coconut, this latte will make you forget you’re in Tallahassee (which we could all use from time to time).

McCollum Hall

McCollum Hall is paired with the Last Kiss latte. These two remind me of your cool aunt: quirky but stylish. Intense flavors of chocolate and raspberry will have you asking, “Who is this diva?”

Ragans Hall

Like Ragans, the white chocolate and cinnamon Fireball latte is unexpectedly delicious and pretty smooth, too. Living in a single room is peaceful, but Ragans’s residents still get the adventure of a shared space. The result is a completely unique dorm experience that leaves residents with stories that are sure to spice up any dinner conversation.

Reynolds Hall

Reynolds gets the most pleasant latte: the Bee’s Knees. With honey and vanilla, this drink has an easygoing feel that mimics reading a book under one of the sprawling trees that give shade to this dorm. It’s truly serene.

Rogers Hall

Rogers was originally built for married students, and there’s something incredibly romantic about that! So, it’s paired with First Kiss, a white chocolate and raspberry dream. Here’s to Rogers, where love is in the air!

Salley Hall

Salley gets the most chaotic flavor combination: vanilla and mint. Mirage is a unique concoction that leaves you feeling accomplished through the last sip. You can call it a lot of things, but forgettable isn’t one of them.

Traditions Hall

Traditions Hall is sneakily one of the best dorms on campus. With easy access to the Leach and a surprisingly nice view of Doak Campbell Stadium, it just feels so collegiate! Dressed in chocolate and mint, the Snake in the Grass will fulfill your Thin Mint cravings and fuel your studying all year long!

Wildwood Hall

You all put the ‘Wild’ in Wildwood, and for that, you’re paired with the Naughty Nelly, Sweet Shop’s funkiest recipe! With spiced chai and espresso, this drink is sugar, spice, and everything nice!

I hope I’ve given you some inspiration for your next morning treat. And if lattes aren’t your thing, don’t worry, The Sweet Shop has a huge menu. Enjoy!

