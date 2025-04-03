Which Jane Austen Character Are You Based on Your FSU Dorm?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’ve been a fan of Jane Austen’s books for years. Something I always enjoy about her stories is that many of her characters resemble the types of people anyone might know today, even though they were published in the 1810s. As an FSU student, I know how integral dorm life is to many students’ college experiences, especially freshman year. Here is a complete list of which Jane Austen character you are based on your FSU dorm.

Landis: Elizabeth Bennet

Landis as Elizabeth Bennet from Pride and Prejudice makes so much sense to me. Especially since Landis is the Honors dorm, which matches Lizzy’s sharp wit. Its central location on Landis Green makes it an iconic and instantly recognizable part of FSU. This feels very fitting for Lizzy because she is one of Jane Austen’s most beloved and well-known characters and comes from Austen’s most famous book.

Gilchrist: Anne Elliot

If Gilchrist were a Jane Austen character, it would be Anne Elliot from Persuasion. Gilchrist is the overflow Honors dorm and is often overlooked. Anne is a very wise character, but she is also very quiet, and those around her rarely make her the center of attention. I lived in Gilchrist during my freshman year, and I loved it. While I don’t necessarily think that Anne is the Austen character that I resemble most, I do admire her and think that she matches Gilchrist’s vibes.

Azalea & Magnolia: Emma Woodhouse & Harriet Smith

Azalea and Magnolia would be Emma Woodhouse and Harriet Smith from Emma. Emma is described as handsome, clever, and rich. She has a heart of gold, but she’s a bit spoiled and used to things going her way. Azalea is relatively new, has a great location, and has 1851 right downstairs.

Harriet is Emma’s friend, and she is very susceptible to Emma’s influence. She is a sweet girl, and she and Emma are always together. Magnolia is right next to Azalea, and they are always thought of together.

Deviney & Dorman: Elinor & Marianne Dashwood

Deviney and Dorman would be Elinor and Marianne Dashwood from Sense and Sensibility. Elinor and Marianne are sisters, and I would consider them to be equally important protagonists in their book. Deviney and Dorman are sister dorms, and obviously, Deviney would be Elinor, and Dorman would be Marianne. This is mostly because I have heard about issues in Dorman but not in Deviney and in the book, Marianne is very expressive of her emotions while Elinor holds hers in.

Bryan: Catherine Morland

Bryan would be Catherine Morland from Northanger Abbey. This is because Bryan hosts the Exploration and Discovery Learning Community (LLC) for exploratory majors, and Catherine is the most curious of Austen’s heroines. She loves reading gothic novels and has a very active imagination; when she visits a gothic abbey, she explores and theorizes about what has happened there. Exploratory majors are curious about multiple areas of study, and I think they match Catherine’s enthusiasm and inquisitive spirit.

Cawthon: Jane Fairfax

Cawthon is well-known as a dorm for music majors, which makes it perfect for Jane Fairfax from Emma. Jane is very accomplished at playing the pianoforte. She is a skilled musician and has dedicated herself to rehearsing and improving her musical abilities, making her more talented and accomplished than Emma. She is quiet and has a few secrets, but her pianoforte playing is unmatched.

DeGraff: Captain Wentworth

DeGraff is a good dorm, but it’s a bit farther away than a lot of the others. This best fits Captain Wentworth from Persuasion. Wentworth spent years away at sea as a naval captain after his engagement to Anne ended. When he returns, he and Anne are reunited and eventually get back together. This matches DeGraff’s vibes because it’s still a great option despite the distance.

Traditions: Mr. Darcy

Traditions is a very desirable and highly sought-after dorm, so of course, it’s Mr. Darcy from Pride and Prejudice. It’s an apartment-style dorm with only two bedrooms, and from what I can tell, it’s one of the nicest options for on-campus housing.

Mr. Darcy is the most iconic of Austen’s leading men, and he is a very eligible bachelor. He also shows deep dedication to Elizabeth and is a very romantic character. Virtually everyone who has read Pride and Prejudice or watched one of its film adaptations loves Darcy. I think that pretty much everyone with on-campus housing would be happy to live in Traditions.

Ragans: Mr. Bingley

In the same vein as Traditions as Mr. Darcy, I think Ragans would be Mr. Bingley from Pride and Prejudice. Ragans is another apartment-style dorm with four bedrooms. Mr. Bingley is Mr. Darcy’s best friend and has more of a golden retriever vibe, contrasting with Darcy’s more reserved nature. He is another widely loved character and a very eligible bachelor as well. Bingley is very kind and falls in love with Elizabeth’s sister, Jane. Ragans as Bingley makes sense to me because it has a vibe similar to that of Traditions and is a great place to live!

Salley: Fanny Price

Salley would be Fanny Price from Mansfield Park. Salley is often thought of as the dorm that no one wants to live in because it’s out of the way and a bit older, but everyone I’ve known who has lived there has told me that the people are so nice and make your experience.

Fanny is perhaps the most forgotten of Austen’s heroines and comes from her least popular book, but she’s a kind-hearted and virtuous girl. She always does what’s right and looks out for those around her. Fanny is quiet but has a good head on her shoulders and always stays true to herself. This reminds me of Salley because although it’s not the most sought-after dorm, living there can still be an enjoyable experience.

McCollum: Mr. Knightley

McCollum would be Mr. Knightley from Emma. I’ll be honest and say that Mr. Knightley is my favorite of Austen’s leading men. Although he can be scolding, he’s kind and has a good moral compass, and he’s the only one that will call Emma out when she’s wrong. McCollum may be a bit older (like Mr. Knightley), but it’s an apartment-style dorm with a lot of space. The apartments have two stories, which is nice. McCollum is a bit underrated, and so is Knightley.

Honorable Mentions

I wanted to include every FSU dorm, so here are some honorable mentions. Jennie Murphree would be Jane Bennet from Pride and Prejudice because she’s unproblematic like Jane. Reynolds would be Caroline Bingley because it’s somewhat irrelevant. Broward would be Edward Ferrars from Sense and Sensibility because it’s boring but still lovely. Rogers would be Colonel Brandon since it’s a bit older and often overlooked, but still good. Wildwood would be Mr. Tilney from Northanger Abbey because it’s near the stadium, and he likes to have fun, just like FSU students at football games.

If you aren’t familiar with your assigned character, pick up a Jane Austen book and start reading!

