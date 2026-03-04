Conquering the Tallahassee Half Marathon With Tia Schoening and Reghan Chartrand

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Distance running has surged in popularity among Gen Z and young millennials. Dubbed the new quarter-life crisis, people in their 20s are beginning to take on running as their next hobby and challenge.

The Tallahassee Marathon and Half Marathon took place on Sunday, Feb. 8, and saw a large turnout as endurance events continue to rise in participation. Senior marketing major Reghan Chartrand and FSU alumna Tia Schoening both describe their experiences running the Tallahassee Half Marathon. Both runners debrief on the challenges they faced, from the initial run to the finish line, and what led them to embark on these journeys in the first place.

Schoening began running casually as a method to decompress after work, aiding her mental health through movement. Chartrand was inspired by her friends to shift from initial treadmill running to outdoor runs. These small shifts in habits developed into each of these individuals compiling their efforts to result in running the Tallahassee Half Marathon.

Schoening also describes how training for the Half allowed her to get closer to her mother, who’s run five marathons over the course of her own life. Her mother became super involved in the process and was a major supporter of her in the race.

“Every time I’d go home, and I’d go for a run, she would bike next to me or meet me throughout my run to check in, and she was always just very excited and always willing to talk about it,” Schoening said. “It was like she was kind of a part of my journey throughout the way, so yeah, it was kind of a full circle moment.”

Both Chartrand and Schoening trained in similar fashions for the Half, utilizing a mix of distance runs to build endurance and short runs to maintain a consistent pace. The race day itself presented a challenge mentally and physically, as running 13.1 miles takes consistent training and mental stamina to keep going. Mile 10 marked a major challenge for both runners as it marked the final leg of the race.

“Miles 10-13 were excruciating. My legs and feet were in a lot of pain, and my pace slowed, but I reminded myself that I basically only had a 5K left. As we neared the finish in College Town, I saw the clock nearing two hours. My goal was sub two, so I sprinted the last 20 seconds and crossed at 1:58:00. Painful, but incredibly fulfilling,” Chartrand said.

Training for any distance race, whether it’s a 5K or a full-blown marathon, takes discipline with a training program and pushing yourself to do something out of your comfort zone. It can be more of a mental battle rather than a physical one, with someone’s attitudes towards activity having a major impact on performance.

“It’s such a powerful thing to do, getting comfortable being uncomfortable. When you train for something for a long time, you have to constantly run even when you’re tired or even when it’s raining,” Schoening said. “You can do something that you think is difficult.”

While running can be challenging, it can also prove to be therapeutic and support mental health. Whether it’s with others or on your own, running can create a bond through difficult shared experiences. Building community in any season of life can prove essential, as Schoening describes how post-grad running has given her an outlet. Peak Pulse serves as a major support, even offering training runs for those preparing to run the half and full marathons.

​“I was surrounded by people going through the same thing, which made a huge difference. Having support and remembering why you chose to run in the first place is crucial,” Chartrand.

​For runners like Schoening and Chartrand, racing means more than just partaking in a half-marathon; it represents personal growth, discipline, and the power of showing up. What can start from a simple action of deciding to take that first step in a run can become participating in a race that grows one’s confidence in doing hard things.

