How to Adjust to Random Roommates

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving in with random roommates in college can be extremely intimidating at times. I know there are plenty of random roommate horror stories out there, but the truth is, many people survive and even thrive in this situation, and you will too.

As a second-year student who has already lived with 12 random roommates and suitemates in total, I can say, from firsthand experience, that it can be one of the biggest blessings of college, and you might happen to meet some of your best friends. Here are some tips to keep your sanity along the way.

Set expectations

First, set expectations early. I know it can feel awkward to have a serious house meeting when you just met two days ago, but trust me, it’s way less awkward than passive-aggressively texting about someone’s mess later. Talk about the basics — cleaning, guests, noise levels, and sharing items. It doesn’t always need to be a full contract; just a conversation should be enough to lay out the ground rules.

One tip that helped me when sharing a kitchen with multiple people was keeping a list of everyone’s names on the fridge and taking turns tallying who bought things like paper towels or took out the trash. This makes sure that everyone is pulling their weight, and if they aren’t, it’s obvious.

Speak your truth

Learn the art of communication without being overly harsh. Living with strangers means you’re all coming from different households and habits. Something that feels normal to you might be totally new to them. If something bothers you, don’t let it build up until you’re ready to explode.

Learn to let things go sometimes. Not everything is worth turning into a whole situation. Your roommate leaving a sock on the couch? Probably not worth it. Blasting music at 2 a.m. before your exam? Yeah, that’s a conversation.

Living peacefully means picking your battles wisely so you can address what actually matters. You don’t want your roommate to feel that you pick at every little thing. Otherwise, they won’t be able to differentiate what truly matters and what doesn’t; they won’t take it seriously.

Set boundaries

When it comes to living with boundaries, it’s okay for all of you to keep certain things private, whether that’s your snacks, your clothes, or your time. If you don’t want people borrowing your stuff, say so nicely, and vice versa.

If you and your roommate don’t become best friends instantly, it’s okay. Don’t force the friendship, but always stay open to it. There are instances where people click with their roommates right away, but it’s also okay if you don’t. In my experience, you don’t have to be best friends to live well together; you just need to respect each other.

Have a roomie date

One tip I have for making friends with new roommates is going out to eat on the first or second day of moving in. This sets the tone for how the rest of the semester is going to go, and you end up learning a lot more than you would think about a person.

Finally, give it time. The first few weeks might feel weird or even uncomfortable, and that’s completely normal. Everybody is adjusting to a new situation, and it will probably be completely fine within two weeks.

At the end of the day, living with random roommates is a typical college experience. While it comes with its own struggles, living with so many people from so many backgrounds has undeniably taught me some key life skills that I will use in multiple situations in the future.

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