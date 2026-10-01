3 Ways I Eat Healthy on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s easy to fall into less-than-ideal food habits when school starts up. Recently, I’ve gravitated toward grabbing a slice of pizza at the Suwannee Dining Hall between classes, which I’ve quickly realized will be a one-way ticket to my own “freshman 15.”

However, I’d like to think my healthy eating habits aren’t completely gone, so I thought I’d share some things that have helped me eat healthy on campus when we have quick access to so many fast-food options.

Prioritizing Full Meals View this post on Instagram If you’re like me, you rely on snacks to get you through the day instead of taking a moment to eat an actual meal. I got into this habit in high school. As a result, I was constantly tired, and my brain felt like sludge. I’ve learned that I’m much more ready to tackle the day when I take the time in the morning to eat breakfast, even if it’s just a bowl of cereal. When I eat full meals throughout the day, I often find myself in need of a snack. I always carry around some sort of bar in my bag, a protein bar, cereal bar, granola bar, etc. Previewing The Dining Hall Menus The dining halls can be overwhelming. Sometimes it feels like every single person on campus is trying to eat at the same time, especially at Suwannee in FSU. It feels easier to just grab a slice of pizza or a burger and quickly go claim a seat before you’re left wandering around looking like a kid without their parent. I’ve found it extremely helpful to go to the Seminole Dining website and scroll through the daily dining hall menus. It has all the nutritional information I need, including the calories and protein in each meal. The menu also says if the food is vegetarian, vegan, plant-forward, a cool-food meal, and if it’s made with gluten. My personal favorite at Suwannee Room is the chipotle lime chicken and confetti rice. I’m impatiently waiting for the day it makes its way back on the menu! Being Intentional With Fast Food Choices View this post on Instagram Just like the dining hall, FSU’s fast-food options are typically packed with students. The first time I walked into Chick-fil-A at 11:30 a.m. on a weekday was a terrifying experience. It can be easy to rely on my usual to get myself in and out of line as quickly as possible. Even so, I’ve found it beneficial to look through the menu to preview all the options available to me at the different locations on campus. Choosing grilled chicken and pairing it with a side salad or fruit has fueled my brain and body more than the usual fried options ever do. If you want to look at the menu, though, maybe do that before entering the chaos of the Chick-fil-A and the Student Union.

At the end of the day, I don’t punish myself if I didn’t eat the ‘best’ on a particular day. I enjoy treating myself every so often, like after an exam or a big paper. Besides, what would I do without the occasional sweet treat?

My goal is to eat as best as I can. I want to take care of myself to be able to do the things that I want to do. Consistency with my eating habits has been the most effective thing for me. Starting a habit can be an extremely hard thing to do, but once you get into a groove, you’ll be unstoppable!

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