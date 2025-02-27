I Tried Every Food Spot on Campus So You Don’t Have To

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Are you tired of playing dining hall roulette and ending up with a sad, questionable plate of mystery meat? I took on the ultimate challenge: eating at every food spot on campus so you don’t have to.

Some are a hit or miss, from hidden gems to overrated campus restaurants. You’ll find what’s worth trying, what to avoid, and where you’ll likely find yourself to skip lunch rush. Whether you’re a freshman or a senior curious about a new spot, you may find your new favorite go-to after this detailed guide. Get ready to explore an unfiltered review of all the best and worst food options at FSU!

Suwannee Room

Suwannee is the go-to if you want variety. From burgers and fries to strawberry yogurt and granola, you’ll find something to munch on. It’s known as the freshman dining hall, but you’ll find people of all years eating in Suwannee. If I go alone, I’ll most likely find someone there to talk to because of how popular it is!

They rotate menus often so students won’t get bored, but they’re prepared to wait in line if they go anywhere near peak hours like breakfast and lunch. The food quality can sometimes be a bit questionable, but I recommend checking out the Seminole Dining menu beforehand to save myself the trip!

Seminole Café

Many students say they prefer Seminole Café over Suwannee, and it’s easy to understand why. Seminole Café is much more laidback than the large and populated Suwannee room, making it a great place to eat an entire meal in silence while watching a show on your phone.

Located across from the Department of Psychology building and the infamous Salley Hall, Seminole Café offers variety but is a bit fancier than Suwannee. It serves Greek yogurt, a waffle topping station, and gluten-free baked goods.

Student Union

The Student Union has several dining options, including Pollo Tropical, Panera Bread, Panda Express, Brooklyn Pizza, and Proof Brewing Company. Pollo Tropical doesn’t offer a full menu, but its options are solid. Panera Bread might get called “glorified hospital food,” but I think it’s one of the best spots on campus. The lines are usually long, but it’s worth the wait. My go-to orders are the Toasted Garden Caprese and Broccoli Cheddar Soup.

Brooklyn Pizza is the definition of “fine.” The pizza is decent and offers solid grab-and-go options, but it’s not the kind of place you’d crave. It’s convenient, though, and the wings are pretty good, even if they take a while to prepare. Proof serves classic All-American food, with Trivia nights on Wednesdays and new brunch specials on Saturdays. I’ve never had a bad experience there. I usually go for boneless wings and fries or maybe a burger.

A 10-minute wait can quickly turn into 30, so to avoid the hassle, I can place a mobile order through the Mobile Transact app to skip the line and get my food faster.

Argo Tea

Argo is best for coffee, pastries, and tea. It’s not technically a restaurant, but if you’ve ever needed a caffeine boost or an emergency snack before class, here’s the place to go! Their pastries? There is a great variety, such as muffins, croissants, cookies, and macarons! Their prices? Not so much.

4 Rivers Smokehouse & ChicK-Fil-A

Despite the long lines and missing menu items, Chick-fil-A is one of my go-to spots for consistently good food.

Initially, I thought the food at 4 Rivers Smokehouse wasn’t going to be great because there was little to no line compared to the Chick-fil-A beside it. I was surprised when I ordered a bowl and tried it for the first time. The food is good, and the prices are reasonable.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is perfect for breakfast lovers. It serves fresh bagels, hot and iced coffee, and hearty breakfast sandwiches to start the day right. The line can get ridiculously long during peak hours, sometimes stretching out the door. I once again mobile ordered to skip the wait and enjoy my bagel before class.

The Den

The Den offers classic diner-style eats, including burgers, sandwiches, and all-day breakfast. It’s a cozy spot to grab a satisfying meal. It closes at midnight, so The Den has your back when all else fails. The cookies are fantastic and usually freshly made and warm.

1851

1851 has many dining options like Vato Tacos, Tally Mac Shack, Joe Mama’s Pizza, and Bento Sushi. Vato Tacos serves tacos with fresh ingredients and unique toppings, perfect for a casual bite.

Nachos are also on the menu; you can choose your toppings and sauce. They come in a vast box worth sharing with a friend or two. Tally Mac Shack has mac and cheese with creative add-ins like chicken or even Takis. Bento Sushi is a favorite for sushi lovers, with freshly rolled sushi, poke bowls, and other tasty and convenient dishes.

Subway & Halal Shack

Subway is perfect for a quick and customizable sub, with fresh ingredients and healthier options for those on the go. Right next door is Halal Shack, which includes build-your-own rice bowls, gyros, and wraps packed with spices and fresh toppings. My first semester at FSU was filled with Halal Shack orders.

Shake Smart

Located in the Leach Recreation Center, this is a must-visit for those looking for protein-packed smoothies, acai bowls, and nutritious snacks that are both delicious and energizing. Ordering a smoothie after a workout is one of the most rewarding things.

Campus dining isn’t exactly five-star, but with the right strategy, I never go hungry. Honestly, I don’t even stress over the “Freshman 15!” Whether you’re here for the unlimited ice cream or just trying to survive on meal swipes, at least now you know where to go for the best campus eats.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!