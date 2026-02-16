7 FSU-Inspired Ways to Combat Burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Burnout is the common feeling among college students that’s the equivalent of staring at a to-do list written in a language you suddenly forgot. Between classes, jobs, social pressure, and the constant feeling that you should be doing more, it’s easy to feel exhausted before your semester is even halfway through.

Burnout isn’t just feeling tired; it’s emotionally, physically, and motivationally draining, which can make even the simplest task feel overwhelming. The good news is that recovering from burnout doesn’t require a complete life change! I’ve found small, intentional resets can make a real difference.

Acknowledging Burnout Without Guilt

View this post on Instagram One of the most important steps in recovering from burnout is acknowledging it without guilt. FSU is a top-ranking university, and this can come with some academic pressure to succeed. Many students feel exhaustion is equivalent to a personal failure rather than a natural response to constant pressure. Burnout isn’t laziness, but quite literally your nervous system signaling that you need that self-care night. Naming burnout helps to reduce self-blaming and makes coming back from it a whole lot easier.

Relaxing on Campus

View this post on Instagram Another helpful reset is changing how you relax. As much as we love to doomscroll, it often leaves our brains overstimulated. Instead, I’ve found that implementing more low-effort and calming activities around campus has left me feeling refreshed. Sitting on Landis Green between classes, journaling on a bench at Westcott, or taking a walk to the Psychology building to see the campus cats out and about can give your brain space to breathe.

Strozier Study Blocks

View this post on Instagram Feeling constantly “behind” also fuels the burnout. One way I counter this is by shrinking my to-do list. I focus on one or two realistic priorities per day instead of trying to tackle everything at once. Studying a short, focused block at Strozier Library or knocking out one assignment before heading to class can create small wins. Not only am I taking advantage of campus resources, but those small wins rebuild motivation and help restore a sense of control when burnout makes life feel overwhelming.

Setting Boundaries

View this post on Instagram Setting boundaries is another key part of recovery, especially on campus, where school, work, and social life tend to blur together. One thing that has helped me is stopping schoolwork at a set time at night. I like keeping one evening a week obligation-free, or saying no to events, which, as a people-pleaser, can be hard. Replacing that time with something restorative, like watching the sunset at FSU Lakefront Park & Retreat Center or taking a slow walk after dinner by Suwannee Dining Room, makes a real difference. Boundaries protect my mental health and prevent burnout from getting worse.

Change in Environment

View this post on Instagram Sometimes, a change in environment is the icing on the cake when it comes to a reset. FSU has a plethora of these spaces that are designed for rest, focus, and emotional support. Landis and Patchwork Coffee are great for quiet, low-pressure studying or simply for sitting somewhere calm without distractions, where you can enjoy the sun on your skin and people-watch. The second floor of FSU’s Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) provides drop-in hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, where students can talk it out with professionals or even other students with confidentiality in mind. They offer management workshops and quiet rooms where students can decompress as well. The FSU Student Union also offers comfortable seating and a sense of connection without requiring socialization.

Adding Movement

View this post on Instagram Movement also plays a big role in burnout recovery, but it doesn’t have to be a soul-crushing weight lift or a 7 a.m. spin class that makes you sweat away your burnout. The FSU Dr. Bobby E. Leach Center offers yoga, stretching, and classes like barre and Pilates that provide a light workout and stress-relieving benefits. Even walking around campus instead of rushing everywhere can help relieve the tension and clear the mind.

Trying New Hangout Spots