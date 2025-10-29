How to Tackle Burnout as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Academic burnout is very real and is almost always inevitable for college students. It can occur anytime during the school year, but it’s especially common in the middle of the semester. Burnout typically happens when students are getting tired of their monotonous schedule or feeling bored and unmotivated with schoolwork. It can be very challenging, but luckily, I have some great tips that can help when you’re struggling with burnout.

Before I share some tips, it’s important to explain burnout. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, burnout is the “exhaustion of physical or emotional strength or motivation usually as a result of prolonged stress or frustration.” Some common signs of burnout are a lack of motivation or focus, constant exhaustion, physical symptoms like headaches, and frequent irritability, among many others. Recognizing these signs is important to learn how to help yourself grow and feel better in the future.

Take Time To Do Things You Love

One way I tackle burnout is to make time for activities I enjoy. This could include anything, from relaxing with your favorite TV show or film to doing a hobby you like, such as reading, writing, or drawing. It could also include low-stress activities like coloring, baking, or working on a puzzle. I think that finding enjoyment in the things you like to do is very important for regaining motivation and feeling like yourself again!

Engage in Self-Care

Taking care of yourself is always important, but it’s especially helpful for overcoming burnout. I find that one of the most important things is getting enough sleep. As a college student, this is particularly difficult for various reasons, but sleep remains one of the most essential parts of any routine.

Sleep increases memory, reduces stress, and improves learning, along with many other benefits. Getting through any day will be extremely challenging without a full night’s rest. Don’t sleep on sleep!

Self-care also includes exercise, eating well, and staying active in some way, even if it’s just a 20-minute walk. For me, both exercise and a healthy diet provide benefits for my body and improve my energy to help tackle burnout. Self-care can also include a spa day, whatever that may look like, or even a “treat yourself” day; it’s completely up to you.

Find a Burnout-free Balance

Being a college student, especially if you have other responsibilities, can be hard. It’s important to find a balance of work, school, and life that works for you. Personally, keeping a daily schedule or a list of priorities helps me stay organized and reduces my stress. Creating that balance is key to getting through the most difficult times. It’s essential to remember that you and your well-being are what’s most important.

Learn Something New

One common symptom of burnout is losing motivation for things you enjoy, which can be remedied by learning a new hobby or trying something different. There are many fun activities to explore, most of which can relieve stress and be enjoyable. This can include trying a new workout class at the gym, crocheting, or even scrapbooking and journaling.

Journaling can be particularly helpful because it’s been proven to decrease anxiety and boost self-esteem. It’s also a useful tool to help process emotions and understand what you might be going through. I think that learning something new can allow you to find joy in an activity you never thought possible, and it’s always helpful to keep an open mind. Don’t knock it till you try it!

Use Your Support System

One last tip to help overcome burnout is to utilize your support system. Talk to your friends, family, partner, or whoever you’re close to, and if you feel comfortable enough, tell them how you feel. Explain what’s going on, and hopefully, they’ll be there to help and support you no matter what.

Spend time with the people you care about and don’t isolate yourself. Learn to lean on others; it’ll help you feel less alone and get through any difficult time, not just burnout. I find having a support system is always amazing, and being able to rely on them makes going through life much easier.

Burnout is always a struggle and can have a major impact on our day-to-day lives. It’s hard and can lead to a lack of motivation among other things, but these tips can help tackle it and fuel motivation to finish out the semester on a great note! Take care of yourself and remember your well-being is the number one priority!

