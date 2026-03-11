6 FSU Student Resources for When College Gets Overwhelming

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although FSU is widely recognized for its shiny and buzzing party scene, where students often have the time of their lives, there’s a persistent work-hard-play-hard mentality throughout the student body. As a united campus community, we pour our energy into game days and a social life while remaining deeply committed to our academic success and professional aspirations.

With so much pressure from various things like competitive majors, maintaining scholarships like Bright Futures, internships, part-time jobs, Greek life, and social expectations, it’s easy for anxiety to build up into a silent yet tumultuous struggle. I know for me, I have struggled with a lot of these internal and external pressures that’ve led to burnout and even depression.

Mental health challenges aren’t indicators of weakness or moral failures, but common human vulnerabilities affecting countless students and too often dismissed or ignored. If you’re facing challenges, like I have, here are six campus community resources that help me navigate them.

FSU Counseling and Psychological Services View this post on Instagram Students can access services by stopping by Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS) during business hours, from 8 a.m.to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or calling the office directly. Located on the second floor of the Askew Student Life Center, CAPS requires students to complete brief intake forms followed by a short consultation with a counselor to assess their needs and determine appropriate support options. In-person appointments are available for students in Tallahassee on a walk-in basis, while virtual appointments via Zoom must be scheduled in advance by phone. FSU Campus Recreation View this post on Instagram FSU Campus Recreation provides numerous ways for students to enhance their well-being by stepping outside their academic routine and engaging in physical activity. Students can participate in group fitness classes at the Leach Recreation Center, earn scuba certifications at the Leach Aquatic Center, relax or kayak at FSU Lakefront Park, or compete on an intramural team. FSU Psychology Clinic The clinic offers both individual and group counseling services, along with psychological evaluations and assessments for learning disorders and ADHD. An initial screening appointment is $25, after which session fees are determined using a sliding-scale payment system. Center for Couples and Family Therapy This center offers individual counseling, couples therapy, and marriage and family therapy for students and members of the broader community. Individuals may utilize these services for support with relationship concerns, academic or workplace stress, parenting challenges, domestic violence, substance use, or grief. The initial session costs $30, with subsequent sessions priced at $22 each. Anxiety and Behavioral Health Clinic This clinic specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy for anxiety and similar disorders. Their website offers detailed information about symptoms and treatment options for various anxiety types. The initial intake session, lasting up to two hours, is $100, while follow-up sessions are around 50 minutes and cost $50 each. Active Minds View this post on Instagram Active Minds is a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness about student mental health, combating stigma, encouraging individuals to seek help, and preventing suicide. With over 450 chapters at colleges and universities nationwide, the organization also advocates for systemic and policy reforms to improve mental health support on campuses.

College can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to face it alone. At FSU, there’s a strong network of campus resources available to support your mental health, overall well-being, and personal growth. Whether you need counseling, wellness programs, recreational outlets, or community advocacy, these services are here to help you navigate the challenges and thrive both academically and personally.

The right resources can help you find balance amid the busy work-hard-play-hard culture that defines the FSU experience.

