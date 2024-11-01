5 Workout Spots if You Live on or Near FSU’s Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

We all strive to stay active in college, but sometimes, life gets in the way. I have prioritized my health and fitness and nearly mastered balancing fitness and fun in college. But staying motivated can still be hard when you don’t know where to start.

Staying active and feeling your best while you experience the exciting college years is important! If you live on campus and don’t have transportation to an exercise facility, you may be unsure of where exactly to go. I’ve created a list of five spots to exercise for students who live on or near campus and don’t have a car.

The Leach View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Campus Recreation (@fsucampusrec) This may seem like a no-brainer, but the Bobby E. Leach Center is a great spot to exercise on FSU’s campus. I practically lived at the Leach during my freshman year because it was only a five-minute walk from my dorm. Not only does the Leach have an open weight floor and cardio machines, but there are so many endless amenities that are free to all FSU students! The Leach has an indoor track, sports courts, and a spa area with a pool, diving boards, steam rooms, and a sauna. You can sign up for various group workout classes there, such as Vinyasa yoga, spinning, Pilates, Barre, and more! To register for classes or receive information related to the Leach, download the FSU Rec app. Another feature of the on-campus gym is personal trainers. You can complete an online form or sign up for a session with a personal trainer to help you reach your fitness goals. The Fitness and Movement Clinic I consider this gym a hidden gem on FSU’s campus, as many students don’t even know it exists. The Fitness and Movement clinic is inside FSU’s Health and Wellness Center. Although smaller than the Leach, this gym has two floors with strength and cardio training equipment. The smaller space makes for a more relaxed and less frightening atmosphere, which is great for those who experience gym anxiety. The only downside to this gym is that it’s only open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Also, inside the Fitness and Movement Clinic is a private F45 studio with an optional semester membership. F45 Training is a high-intensity group workout class that changes every day. FIT 850 View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIT 850 Modern Pilates – Tallahassee (@fit_850) FIT 850 is a Pilates studio that opened last year in Tallahassee, and it’s quickly becoming a popular spot in the area. FIT 850 opened initially in Midtown, and due to its growing popularity, they recently opened a second studio in College Town. The Pilates classes offer a great full-body, high-intensity, and low-impact workout that strengthens muscles and improves flexibility while promoting core stability. Classes are led by professionally certified trainers, many of whom are also FSU students. This only adds to the community that FIT 850 fosters! I have found that Pilates is a great way to mix up my workout routine while still getting in a solid workout. FIT 850 is within walking distance of campus, making it super convenient for students. HOTWORX View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOTWORX Tallahassee (@hotworxtallahassee_w.college) Located on College Avenue, HOTWORX is a unique hot Pilates and fitness studio. What sets HOTWORX apart is its use of infrared saunas during workout sessions. Infrared saunas help speed up your metabolism, strengthen regenerative processes, maximize calorie burn, and provide numerous health benefits. HOTWORX has a variety of 30-minute core and yoga-style workouts that are virtually instructed so that you can follow along with the guided videos in each sauna. Additionally, HOTWORX has isometric and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts catering to different preferences. And the best part? The facility is open 24 hours a day, so you can easily schedule your workout around your routine. Walking and running on campus One of my daily forms of exercise is taking a walk or running around campus. FSU’s beautiful campus is ideal for outdoor workouts, and it’s a great choice to enjoy fresh air and the campus. My favorite destinations are Wescott Fountain, Legacy Walk, and Doak Campbell Stadium. Whether you’re walking or running, getting outside is a great way to get fresh air and take a break from a stressful day. You can mix up your route and explore new areas on campus, and you can fit it into your schedule whenever it’s convenient.

Exercising in college can be easy and fun if you do it correctly! From the Leach to campus walking routes, these locations offer something different and can keep you active at FSU. Having a place to go to work out can be motivating and a great way to stay consistent in your fitness goals. I encourage you to check out at least one of these fun destinations!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!