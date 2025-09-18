A Type A’s Guide to Balancing Responsibilities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Something we often forget when signing up for a club event, a class discussion, or even offering to watch a friend’s dog is that these commitments all add up. Suddenly, it’s not as simple as getting to play with a cute puppy for two hours, and the panic of how you’ll get everything done settles in.

If you’re anything like me, you probably have multiple to-do lists that don’t actually tame the stress caused by your responsibilities. My Type A personality makes me want to lock myself in a room until every assignment and commitment is completed. Then, as soon as I cross one thing off, I turn my attention to another in an attempt to get ahead. This cycle doesn’t stop until the semester is over, and by then, I’m left reflecting on everything I missed because I was so focused.

This isn’t healthy, and it’s taken me a long time to figure out better habits that make me happier in the long run. Fortunately, step one in breaking the pattern is awareness. Here are five just-as-effective tips to help you accomplish all that you need while staying sane!

PLAN OUT YOUR WEEKDAYS View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Mae Batanes | Digital Planner (@bynikkib_) My love for lists is no secret, and my favorite kind involves writing down each day of the week with the goals I plan to accomplish. This helps with compartmentalizing and makes big tasks seem more manageable — three assignments a day feels less overwhelming than staring with one massive list. Live by that weekday plan It’s easy to fall into the trap of finishing Monday’s to-do list and thinking it won’t hurt to tackle a few tasks from Tuesday’s list. You must fight that urge. Tasks are scheduled for a reason. Giving yourself a break prevents burn out and helps you recharge so you can be the best version of yourself for tomorrow’s workload. separate academic spaces from personal ones Maybe hunkering down in your dorm or apartment is your best way to stay productive. For me, though, it blurred the line between work and rest. I started seeing my room as just another study space, which made it impossible to relax without opening my laptop to work on an assignment. It wasn’t until I found study spots around campus that I could fully separate my academic and personal life, which helped me leave my responsibilities at the door when I got home each night. find joy in your Responsibilities Some commitments are naturally more fun, like decorating for a roommate’s birthday party, while others may never feel exciting. Still, finding small ways to bring joy into the process makes a difference. Something as simple as treating yourself to coffee while writing that essay or listening to your favorite music while you solve equations, can make a big difference in dreading versus enjoying work. let go of the guilt View this post on Instagram A post shared by meghann | studygram (@megmstudy) Life happens, and sometimes that makes your daily to-do lists unrealistic. Don’t force something that you don’t have the time or energy for. You won’t produce work that you’re proud of, and this can start a toxic domino effect that impacts your other responsibilities. There’s no need to feel guilty for prioritizing yourself when things don’t go to plan, and adjustments can always be made to your lists to help you get back on track.

It’s common to feel overwhelmed by everything you have going on, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Finding balance takes time, and it might look different for everyone. Life is all about balance, so don’t let a heavy workload get in the way of what’s best for you and your happiness.

