6 Tools to Help Manage a Busy College Schedule

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

College life is a new experience for everyone, and it can be a very long adjustment period. Learning how to stay on top of your work and other commitments is difficult, but there are quite a few ways to help make it easier for you to balance everything a busy college schedule entails!

Planners or CalendarS View this post on Instagram A post shared by Passion Planner (@passionplanner) Though it probably seems cliché, a physical planner or calendar is one of the best ways to keep track of a schedule. I always feel much better when I can see all my deadlines laid out in writing, and it helps me see when I can fit in time to get everything done. Planners that allow me to write my daily schedule with specific time slots are the best for letting me see when I can fit in a quick study session. monthly reflections View this post on Instagram A post shared by Passion Planner (@passionplanner) While this might seem unrelated to staying organized, I’ve found that when I look back and reflect on my past month, I can usually find something to change moving forward. Knowing that everyone makes mistakes and that there are ways to improve so I don’t miss something moving forward, helps me come up with new ways to change my habits and balance my future schedule. Setting clear goals for the month ahead also helps me prioritize my time so I can meet that goal in the coming weeks. Digital CalendarS Whether it’s the calendar app that’s automatically installed on everyone’s phone or a platform like Google Calendar, having something to quickly pull up on a device in between classes is essential to staying on top of assignments and meetings. These kinds of apps also give users the ability to set reminders, so you can get a notification to remind you when that big project is due or when you should be heading to your professor’s office hours. Sometimes, all that’s needed is a quick buzz and a glance at my phone to make sure I remain on schedule. short-term to-do lists While calendars are great for planning long-term projects or remembering class schedules, short-term to-do lists keep me on track week to week. Whether this means setting reminders on my phone or pulling out a notepad to make a quick note to myself, these little reminders are extremely helpful when I’m trying to remember what assignments I need to get through in a day. being intentional View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) Creating a consistent routine has been essential for me in navigating college life. After a few weeks of a semester, I started to notice when my breaks were and what times of the day I was most productive. I try to make sure I always use these times to get work done — though sometimes a late-night study session is inevitable — especially during finals season. Being intentional about when and where I do my studying is incredibly helpful in keeping me on track. organized notes This might seem like a no-brainer, however, I think we’re all guilty of shoving loose papers in our bags and scrawling quick notes for one class right next to lecture notes from another. Keeping class materials separate is a way I stay on top of what is needed for every lecture I head to. Even if I’m just keeping a folder or notebook for each class, it’s helpful when I’m looking for a page of notes right before a big test.

I’ve found many of these tips incredibly helpful, especially when my professors begin piling on assignments, tests, and projects during midterm and finals weeks. Sometimes, just taking five minutes to write everything down is all that’s needed to organize a busy college workload.

