A Guide to Digital Detoxing: It’s Time To Unplug and Recharge

If you’ve ever heard your mom say, “It’s because you’re always on that phone,” she wasn’t completely wrong. In today’s world, many of us are glued to our screens, from checking notifications to endlessly scrolling to letting our phones steal time from real-life experiences. We wake up to them, fall asleep to them, and even ignore the people right in front of us because of them.

Taking a break from constant digital stimulation — what many call a digital detox — can help restore balance to your routine, improve mental health, and make us more present in our day-to-day. If you’re ready to admit that your mom was onto something, here are some ways to unplug and take back control:

Tips to Help Recharge Your Mind

Turn off Notifications

One of the biggest reasons we can’t put our phones down is notifications. Every ding, buzz, and pop-up pulls us into an endless cycle of checking and scrolling. The easiest way to break free? Turn off notifications or switch your phone to Do Not Disturb mode. Without constant interruptions, you’ll check your phone less often and feel more in control of your time.

Stop phone usage before and after sleep

This one may be difficult at first, but stopping the habit of going on your phone the moment you wake up or right before you go to bed can help in many ways. The blue light from screens can disrupt your sleep by interfering with melatonin production. To help, try to avoid screens at least 30 minutes before going to bed and replace phone time with another relaxing activity.

No phones during social gatherings

How often do you see a group of people sitting together, all staring at their phones instead of talking to each other? This habit not only affects our relationships but also keeps us from being fully engaged at the moment. A great way to unplug is to make a rule to keep your phone away during social gatherings. Whether it’s a group dinner, coffee date, or a night out, keep the phone tucked away and actually enjoy the company of the people around you!

Set Your Phone to Grayscale

A bigger step you can take is turning your phone onto the grayscale setting, which will make you not want to go on your phone as much. Our brains are wired to be attracted to bright colors because they trigger serotonin release. Turning off the vibrance and colors on your phone won’t give your brain as much serotonin, making you not want to go on your phone as often.

Hobbies to Avoid the Urge to Scroll

Instead of endlessly refreshing your feed, pick up a hobby that will refresh your mind instead. Not only will this help to improve your mental health, but it will limit your screen time in doing so.

Read Or Journal

Picking up a good book is the perfect way to stay away from social media. If you love binge-watching shows or scrolling through storytime videos, try reading instead. It’s a great way to escape into different worlds and dive into new information without the brain rot. If you prefer self-reflection, then journaling is the way to go. Journaling can help you to organize your thoughts and track personal growth, leaving you feeling accomplished.

Stay active

Hot girl walks are more beneficial than you think! A simple walk around the block can boost your mood and overall well-being. Exercise works similarly; yoga, cycling, or strength training are all motivators that strengthen your body, as well as your mind. Physical movement, in general, is a great way to distract yourself from phone usage.

Bake Or Cook

Need a creative outlet? Try baking or cooking. Experimenting with new recipes or perfecting your favorite dish is both therapeutic and rewarding. Plus, you get delicious food out of it! Oh, and your friends will definitely appreciate all the sweet treats you give them.

Find Your Own Niche

Everyone has unique interests, whether it’s painting, playing an instrument, gardening, or DIY crafts, experiment with different hobbies until you find something that excites you. The key is to discover activities that bring joy and fulfillment beyond the screen!

All in all, while it’s near impossible in this day and age to be completely off our phones, there’s no denying that we could all be much happier if we took a few hours a day to do other fulfilling activities. Whether it’s having deep conversations, trying new hobbies, or simply soaking in the present, unplugging can lead to a healthier, happier mindset. By making small changes, we can break free from our screens and reclaim the moments that truly matter.

