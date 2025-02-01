Hidden Gems for Clean Eating in Pune 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

Let’s be honest, back-to-back classes, club meetings and sports, cause our diets to take a backseat and while our campus does have some great food options, we all feel like treating ourselves once in a while. While the thought of treating myself sounds exciting, I also want to live up to my New Year’s resolution of eating healthy. Hence, I’ve compiled a list of the best clean eating places in Pune that serve wholesome yet tasty meals. So whether you’re an almond girly or just someone looking for some guilt-free indulgence, these clean-eating gems in Pune don’t disappoint.

One O Eight Lifestyle Cafe

Nestled in Koregaon Park, One O Eight Lifestyle Café is truly a hidden gem serving fresh wholesome meals sourced directly from their farm. This is one of my favourites with their highlight being their Mexican bowl and mushroom sourdough toast with eggs. They get the eggs just right and the creamy texture melts in your mouth. The price point is around ₹800-1000 for a meal of two, which makes its pricing moderate and personally, I think it is worth every rupee.

Chafa Cafe and Studio

Located in Bavdhan, just fifteen minutes away from campus is Chafa Cafe & Studio. Chafa Cafe is a cute and aesthetic little cafe perfect for non-vegetarians and vegetarians. If you want a quick healthy meal or a solo breakfast date- this is the place to go.They have a huge menu with a myriad of options for clean eaters. Their Avocado & Beetroot Hummus Zenwich and Truffle Scrambled Eggs are a must-have.This cafe is also moderately priced at around ₹700-1000 for two people.

Santé Spa Cuisine

Santé Spa Cuisine offers a blend of delightful flavours amidst nature. This one is for the vegetarians. It is Located in Osho Garden, Koregaon Park. It offers unique wellness meals as well as delicious Italian food. It’s one of the prettiest restaurants in Pune and my recommendation would be the Organic Farm Fresh Vegetable Pizza and Vegan Dim Sums with Thai curry. It’s a bit heavy on the pocket costing around ₹1,600-1,800. However, it is worth the hype and serves as a great 10/10 indulgence.

Eat O Keto

If you’re on a tight budget this month because campus cafes have got you spending, don’t worry we have got you covered. Eat O Keto in Pashan serves a variety of food suitable to many palettes. Their Spicy Chicken Sandwich Almond Flour Bun, Stir Fry Chicken With Cauli Rice and Mini Cheesecake are to die for. It costs around ₹200-400 per person which is a great offer for such a healthy meal.

With this list of hidden gems, staying healthy doesn’t have to mean sacrificing flavor or variety. So, whether you’re on a budget or ready to splurge, there’s something for every palette and lifestyle.