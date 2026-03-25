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FIU | Wellness > Mental Health

Breaking Out of Burnout

Ansley Ryan Student Contributor, Florida International University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many college kids go through a winter burnout. Sometimes it’s hard to get into a better mindset, leaving many students to feel lost and down. In this article, I am going to explore a few ways to boost morale during these times.

1. Prioritize self-care

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Prioritizing self-care is essential to making you feel your best. Some ideas include getting your nails done, taking an everything shower, or doing a mindfulness exercise like yoga or a light walk. Self-care is important because it can reduce stress and improve your overall well-being. For more information about why self-care is important, check out this website: Why Is Self-Care Important For Mental Health? | BetterHelp

Self-care isn’t only taking care of your physical self; you also have to cater to your mental health. That leads me to my next point.

2. Find a New Hobby

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According to Harvard Medicine, “having a hobby is good for your health, mood, and more.” This can be especially important for those going through a burnout because it can ignite creativity, relaxation, and a more positive mentality. Some hobbies that you could pick up include cross-stitching, reading, journaling, running, climbing, and cooking. All of these things can turn into passion and reignite the motivation needed in life. Personally, I have found crocheting and reading very helpful to escape the pressures of reality and allows me to have time to breathe and destress. But being indoors all the time isn’t always the most beneficial thing.

3. Get Outside

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/ Unsplash

Being outside has many positive mental and physical aspects. You could go hiking, swimming, running, or walking for exercise. But getting outside doesn’t have to be active. You can go on a picnic, watch the sunset, or even go to a park to do your new hobby. Just being outside can boost your immune system, help your mental health, and can help your sleep quality (UCLA Health, 2025).

4. Find goal oriented Activities

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Sometimes, creating a goal for yourself can give you the motivation to get up and get moving. Personally, I like signing up for 5k races. This gives me a goal to work towards, and each time I sign up for one, I want to get a better time. This motivates me to get up and train for the upcoming race. Some other goal-oriented activities can include finishing a project by a certain day, a reading goal set each month, signing up for a local art show, or an active challenge like 75 Hard.

Overall, you know yourself better than anyone, so only you know the things that can bring you out of burnout. But I hope you found some new ideas to help during this time.

For more resources about getting out of burnout, please use these sites:

7 health benefits of spending time in nature | UCLA Health

Having a hobby tied to happiness and well-being – Harvard Health

Cleveland Clinic London

Ansley Ryan

FIU '28

I am in my second year at FIU. I am majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies and minoring in Hospitality. I have a passion for journalism and am excited to read and create article I am (and hopefully others) passionate about.

I was born and raised in South Florida; I love to talk about how my experiences have shaped the person I am today. Besides being a full-time student, I am part of a book club, pre- dental society, and I am a mentor for incoming freshman. Being in these clubs have helped me develop my leadership skills and have helped me stay connected to current topics in health and art.

When I am not studying or writing, I am definitely reading, listening to music, baking, tanning at the beach, or playing volleyball. I believe trying new hobbies helps influence my writing and I am excited to grow further with HC.