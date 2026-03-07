University Mental Health Day – ways to take care of your wellbeing during deadline season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year, the national University Mental Health Day will take place on March 12th. Organised by Student Minds and UMHAN (University Mental Health Advisers Network), its purpose is to “get the nation talking about student wellbeing and working together to make mental health a university-wide priority”. The day being in March and, thus, during the middle of deadline season is quite fitting. With assessments piling up, taking care of student wellbeing is a priority.

This can be as simple as just establishing a clear life-work balance and taking consistent study breaks. I know pulling an all-nighter – with a big bottle of coke or many cans of energy drinks as your preferred study buddy – can feel templating, but there are other much healthier options. If studying on Streatham campus, take advantage of the beautiful grounds (did you know they are accredited botanic gardens?). Walk around Reed Hall, Taddiforde Valley or/and Hoopern Valley, enjoying the green landscape and the breath of fresh air.

An NHS study showed that “exposure to green [natural vegetation] and blue [bodies of water] spaces has been linked to improvements in physical health including a reduction in cortisol levels, blood pressure, cholesterol and increases in self-reported health; there is also growing evidence of the benefits for mental health and wellbeing.” So, taking a break to enjoy the green and blue spaces nearby might prove incredible beneficial for reducing your study stress.

Exeter itself has many green and blue spaces you can also explore, such as Rougemount Gardens, Northernhay Gardens, Cathedral Green and the Quay. If you have the time for a short day trip, you could also leave one day study-free and instead visit one of the nearby areas like Dartmoor or Dawlish Warren. Especially now that the cold and rainy winter is slowly retreating.

Aside from taking study breaks through nature, there are many other options you could choose from. You could get a yummy snack break to recharge to ensure your energy stays at its high throughout the study session. Alternatively, you could chat with friends or play games, personalising the length and type of break to best fit your needs. Need to stop for five minutes? Many cards and phone/party games (like charades) fit the bill. Want a fifteen minute break? You can have a nice quick chat.

And, for those looking to forget about assessments for a few hours, you can watch a movie/some episodes of a TV show, play a round of pool or go down to Tenpin for some bowling. Societies can also be great for this as they still carry out socials throughout deadline season. Thus, whenever you need a break, there’s bound to be some event going on that will help you relax and forget about your worries for a bit. With ‘human connection’ being 2026’s theme for University Mental Health Day, take a moment to take care of your wellbeing by spending time with your fellow deadline season survivors. Attending the events Residence Life and the Students’ Guild carry out are also great ideas.

Moreover, few things will help your productivity as much as having a study buddy. What better way to hold yourself accountable than by approaching the assessments head-on with someone else? On that note, another way to get you motivated and romanticise your assessment is changing your environment. Instead of just taking a break outside, why not change your study location entirely? Have a new café you’ve been dying to visit? Make it your study spot! It becomes easier to not worry about your upcoming deadline when sipping on a delicious hot chocolate. Especially if you have your friends by your side.

However, self-care and alone time is also essential. Make sure you are eating properly and taking care of your hygiene, even when life feels too overwhelming. Do not let your hobbies collect dust or, worst, wither and die. If it feels like all the stress is starting to have a detrimental effect on your health and your studies, consider reaching out to the confidential support teams within the University such as Wellbeing and Residence Life. That is also ‘human connection’. University Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness about mental health and encourage open conversations about it. University, despite all its benefits and fun times, can be stressful and lonely at times. So if you are struggling this deadline season, please consider reaching out to take care of your wellbeing.

