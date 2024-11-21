Tips for coping with stress during deadline season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

As deadline season looms closer and workloads seem to be ever-increasing, the pressure can feel all-consuming. University is a stressful time anyway; we’re all trying to balance our finances, sleep schedule, eating well, going out with friends, keeping up with family, playing sports, meeting deadlines, and going to society events. However, exam and deadline seasons can feel additionally stressful!

So, here are some of the things I do to try and de-stress.

Do something you enjoy

One way that I try to manage my stress is by taking designated time away from work and studying to do something I enjoy. On a daily basis, this looks like watching my favourite show, playing my guitar, or having a bit of a pamper evening with a face mask and a film. I also try set at least one day of the week where I don’t do any work, usually at the weekend, to take a proper break and switch off for a bit. This is so important as it gives you time to relax and recharge properly, rather than constantly thinking about uni work.

Exercise

Another, admittedly cliche, method of stress management is exercise. This can be as simple as going for a quick walk outside, or playing in a football game with your club. Before coming to university I was a bit of a couch potato, and could imagine nothing worse than going out for a run after being busy with other things. However, I now strongly believe that a bit of activity, in whatever form this looks like for you, is one of the best ways to take your mind off of your problems and stop overthinking things.

Talk to somebody

One of my favourite ways to cope with stress is to talk to somebody, whether that’s friends, family, or my partner. This is great to keep yourself grounded and put your worries into perspective, as your loved ones often offer the most real advice. I love hearing what my friends are up to as a way to take my mind off of my own worries, and talk to them about my anxieties to hear an external perspective and find a solution. I also love to talk to my friends on my course about upcoming deadlines or readings and breaking these down together. I’m aware this doesn’t work for everyone, and may serve to make you more overwhelmed, but for me, breaking the work down makes it seem less daunting and more manageable.

Be realistic

Be realistic with your goals – don’t make sprawling to-do lists with dozens of tasks – it will make you feel under-accomplished (I’m guilty of this). And try to take them one thing at a time; a to do list can be good to visualise what you need to do, but be realistic, and stop comparing yourself to others, whether that’s someone sat next to you in the library or a study blogger on Instagram – they are probably just as stressed as you, and just as worried that they’re not doing enough.

Be kind to yourself

My last reminder when you’re feeling stressed is to be kind to yourself. University work is really hard, and you’re trying your best. Like I’ve already said, it can be really hard to stop comparing yourself to others and feel like you’re not doing enough. However, it’s so important to not beat yourself up, and remind yourself that you’re trying your best in a very turbulent, often overwhelming time. So, cut yourself some slack, and think about all of the things you have achieved, rather than the things you have not!

Finally, if you are suffering with stress, anxiety, or any other distress and require additional support, Exeter University’s wellbeing page has a list of resources to help you, both in Exeter and online / on the phone:

https://www.exeter.ac.uk/students/wellbeing/devon/urgentsupport/