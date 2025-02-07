A Guide to Journaling for a Healthier 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Writing down your thoughts on paper remains a traditional method for navigating feelings. Journaling can assist you in setting adaptable goals for the new year and noting the positive changes you wish to introduce into your life. Social media frequently promotes the #newyearnewme mantra, which can be misleading. This year, particularly, the new trend on TikTok has been the 75 Hard Challenge, which emphasises a disciplined lifestyle, dedicating time to the gym, prioritising healthy eating, and embracing hard work. While all these elements are important for a balanced life, they are not always attainable in our everyday routines. At times, it can seem as though everyone’s lives transform overnight on the 31st of December. This is unrealistic, and consistent habits like journaling provide time for reflection on your days and weeks throughout the year. Stepping away from comparison helps you recognise what truly nourishes you. Understanding what supported you last year offers insight into what might benefit you this year. The prompts below are designed to guide you in establishing a personalised journaling routine for a healthier 2025.

Positive Affirmations:

Write down three positive affirmations daily to remind yourself of the good things around you. We often forget how much good there is, and writing down these affirmations can help us think more clearly.

By doing this, you’ll become more confident in your friendships and relationships. Believing in yourself comes from within.

Even beginning with three things you are grateful for each day is a good place to start. It could be big or small – recognising the support you have around you is the first step to feeling loved.

Self-Care Check-In:

Checking in on yourself is essential, especially after a long week of work or university.

Ask yourself questions like:

Am I getting enough sleep?

Am I keeping hydrated?

When did I last exercise?

When did I last spend some time for myself?

All the above things are essential for your mental and physical well-being and influence your day-to-day.

Noting these questions will help you document your well-being and check in with your feelings.

Planning solo dates gives you time to recharge and reflect. Being comfortable in your own company will strengthen your independence. A solo date could be as simple as reading your favourite book, watching a movie you love, going to the cinema, or going to a cafe alone.

Morning and Evening Rituals in the Winter Months:

It can be hard getting back into routine, especially after Christmas.

Journaling in the morning and evening gives you time to reflect on your day and space to write down anything that comes to mind.

Set an intention for the day – it could be something productive or something you will return to during the day.

Planning time to stretch in the mornings and evenings can alleviate any tensions you are holding on to, allowing you to feel more grounded in your body. Stretching can involve anything from yoga to simple breathing exercises.

Small Joys

Lighting a candle while writing can create a relaxed and comfortable environment. Your surroundings impact how honest you are with yourself, so it is essential to feel at ease.

Write down any achievements – from academic to personal goals.

Write down an act of kindness you received or experienced that day. These moments are too often taken for granted, and how they make you feel can be unique.

The Art of Letting Go

Make a list of all the things you want to let go of. They could be feelings, emotions, people, or situations.

Writing a letter to your past self or situation can help you realise how far you have come. Note anything that you wanted to say or couldn’t see at the time. Let past experiences shape who you are but not define you. Any experience nurtures your growth and is particularly useful when recognising what serves you. Ending the letter with forgiveness is a great way to feel empowered when letting go.

After writing about anything you want to let go of, consider writing about the things you would like to welcome into your life. Envision healing, growth, and new experiences to make this process of letting go easier.

As students, we face a lot of pressure about the future – releasing future concerns by writing them down can feel less overwhelming and support you when navigating your choices.

These prompts are designed to offer you choices about your personal journey. Journaling regularly can guide you on your path to personal development and growth. There is no denying that it is a simple task, but that’s what makes it accessible and unique for everyone. So, grab yourself a pen and paper, make a cup of tea, and unload the day’s worries into your journal. Here’s to a brighter year filled with self-love, gratitude, and most importantly, your own version of health.