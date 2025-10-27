Surviving Midterms: Tips to Beat Burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally that time of year – midterms. Cue to music. Even if it seems daunting, it’s important to keep focused and remember that there is a light at the end of the tunnel (Halloween!). But before you can dress up and party with your besties, you need to lock in. Here are my tips to surviving midterms as a college girly who is already feeling the stress.

Take breaks To ensure you aren’t overworking yourself during midterm season, it’s important to take breaks. This allows you can give yourself and your mind time to breathe. Make sure to eat & Stay Hydrated As much as you should be focusing on your work, your well-being comes first. Make sure you are taking care of your body! Create a to-do list Sometimes it’s easier to break up your work into smaller tasks. Create a to-do list to keep track of all the assignments and studying you want to get done. Connect with friends Discussing topics with your friends, venting or just catching up, can ease the final exam stress. Limit Screen time Apps can cause you to lose focus and drain your energy. Try to set boundaries with your screen time and put your work first. Exercise when you can Going for a walk or the gym can help ease stress. Set time to boost your mind and relax your brain with some light strolling.

Good luck, gulls!