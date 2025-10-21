5 Ways to Manage Stress During Midterms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterms can be a very stressful time in college, but your mental health is just as important as your grades. It’s super necessary to take care of yourself so that you can effectively focus on your work. Here are my top five ways to beat the stress and get the best grade in your class.

Self Care It can be hard to find time during midterms to take a second to yourself, but even taking the last few hours of the day to yourself can impact your mood and motivation for school! It’s also important to go to bed early enough so that you have enough energy to function, even though cramming can be highly persuasive. spend time with friends Spending time with your friends is a great way to relax and remember that you aren’t just in college to study, but to interact with people and make friends! Plus, why not hit two birds with one stone and study together? Get some gossip time & a study buddy! go outside It can be very draining to sit inside a classroom all day, so it’s important to make intentional time to go outside and enjoy nature, especially as winter is creeping in. At Endicott, we’re grateful to have such easy access to beaches, so go to the sunset and take a breath! get a fun drink or sweet treat Studying is a lot more fun when you have a sweet treat or a coffee with you. Stop by Einstein’s or Starbucks – great off-campus spots include Atomic Cafe, Beantrust Coffee Bar, or What’s Brewing. So head to a nearby coffee shop and take your work with you while you enjoy a yummy treat! You deserve it :) call family/friends If you live far from home and can’t see your family all the time, it’s important to call them every once in a while! It can be hard being away from home, but chatting with your family and seeing your pets on Facetime can be very calming. Plus, it gives you a break from doom scrolling & from those pesky study guides!

I know midterms can be stressful but as always, finding time to focus on the good and not your impending scary presentation or huge, huge exam could be the difference in a fail or a pass – you can do this! Good luck gulls!