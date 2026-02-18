Why Group Work-Out Classes Are Better

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Working out is hard on its own. Now, add on top of that being a student with classes, homework, and maybe even outside jobs to juggle and it almost seems impossible. Personally, while the endorphins that I get working feel great, when I step into a gym I often feel so lost. “Am I doing this workout right? How do I use this machine? Everyone must be staring” are just some of the thoughts that go through my head while I step into an extremely bright gym.

Last spring however, I wanted to try something different. Instead of attempting to workout on my own and potentially injure myself with my bad form, I was going to sign up for a group fitness class. Being from Boston, the choice of workout studios were numerous; options such as yoga, pilates, and spin classes were all right nearby. Personally, I have always been someone who enjoys a good cardio workout, and since I love leaving in a sweat and feeling like I managed to have a good workout, I picked to do a spin class at the Handle Bar, a local Boston spin-class chain.

The first class was challenging to say the least, the instructors push you hard and doing it with a group makes you not want to stop, but keep pushing instead. This was one of the first benefits I noticed. When working out alone it can be very easy to stop between reps. When you are with a group of people however, you push to finish together. In regard to motivation, instructors themselves can be very motivating, they sing along to the songs, and yell phrases such as “yes you can!” which can really help when you are pushed to your limit. When you work out with an instructor, they are the ones choosing the music, setting the pace, and planning the roadmap of the workout. This itself can take the pressure of having to plan out your workouts. With an instructor, all of this is done for you and you can just go along for the ride.

The more I did the questions, the more confidence I got doing spin. I started to see myself become excited to workout which was something extremely new. The vibes were amazing and it was great to know that we are all in this together. The Handle Bar also recently extended their inventory towards other types of workout classes such as pilates based workout classes. As a member, I have been able to expand my so-called workout horizon and find out what I like when I go to class.

Nothing truly beats the way that working out makes someone feel. And doing it in a fun and inclusive atmosphere makes it even better and seems a bit less like a chore. While classes are definitely more expensive than going to your school gym, many studios offer student discounts that can take away a considerable amount of the fee. Additionally, services such as “Classpass” can also offer a discounted rate for group classes, which can allow for these classes to become more accessible for everyone.

At the end of the day, working out is hard, but why not make everything a bit more easy and fun? While workout classes may not be for everyone, I urge everyone to try it out, and who knows, maybe you’ll find something you like!