This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

While some dismiss it, the concept of “burnout” is real, and something that every student or person experiences at one point. As the six week mark in the semester is coming up and midterms are in full swing, I wanted to share some of my personal favorite tips and tricks to avoid burnout. As always, these are not one size fits all so I encourage you to explore all your options and figure out what works best for you.

Prioritize rest

Even in a busy schedule, it is important to put time aside to let your body rest and recharge. For some, this may be a mid afternoon nap (like me!), while for others it may mean sitting down and reading a book. Either way, focus on what makes you feel good

Take care of your body

Maintaining physical health can also contribute greatly to recovering from burnout. Engaging in even just 20 minutes of exercise a day can help reduce stress levels and boost productivity. And eating a balanced diet will give your body the nutrients that it needs in order to grow and flourish.

Organization is key

Organization is not only able to promote efficiency, but it can also help reduce your stress levels. When you have a structured routine and plan, it helps you focus on what is most important. Planning breaks into your day allows for time set aside for yourself, making for a good school-life and work-life balance which is a crucial piece in avoiding burnout. Knowing what is going to happen each day also reduces mental clutter and reduces the feelings of chaos.

Surround yourself with those who support you

Remember to prioritize creating a support system that will stay by your side no matter the circumstances. Finding friends who are genuinely happy for your achievements and always want what is best for you is also beneficial, or just those who will lift you up when you are struggling and encourage your personal growth like family members.

Give yourself grace

Last but certainly not least, when working through your everyday life it is important to remember that your best is always enough. It is important to be kind and compassionate to yourself, especially in moments of imperfection (while also remembering that nobody is perfect!). Understand that progress takes time and that where you are is okay. Treat yourself like you would treat your best friend.

With these tips and tricks in mind, be sure to prioritize your well-being in order to succeed, and focus on what helps you to thrive as a stressful season approaches.