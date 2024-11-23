 Self-Care During the Holidays: How to Avoid Burnout

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season is full of fun, laughter, and joy but for many, it is also accompanied by stress and exhaustion. Between gift shopping, family gatherings, and prepping for finals, it’s easy to forget to take the time to prioritize your well-being. To help you get through this season, here are some methods of self-care focused on preventing holiday burnout.

1. Get Yourself a Holiday Gift

The season of giving often focuses on others. Don’t forget to include yourself on the gift list! Treating yourself makes for a good reminder that your happiness matters too.

Think about something you’ve had your eye on for a while. A gift doesn’t have to be extravagant. It could be as simple as a nice journal for writing down your thoughts or a candle with just the right holiday scent. The act of taking time to gift yourself something is a great way to appreciate yourself during this holiday season.

2. Staying Active

Staying active is a great way to improve both your physical and mental health. Exercise boosts endorphins, helps manage stress, and generates the energy needed to tackle your busiest days.

An idea to help keep you moving could be a quick morning stretch session. This helps you start your day with a focused mind and eases tension throughout your body.

Another idea is to find a holiday-themed workout, like a dance class or workout routine that incorporates festive music.

Remember, staying active doesn’t have to mean hitting the gym (although that can be great too).

Don’t be afraid to keep it simple, because any activity can be good for your mind and body. Just find what works best for you.

3. Spend Time in Nature

With all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, taking time to reconnect with nature can be grounding. A breath of fresh air and a moment to “touch grass” (yes, literally!) can do wonders for your mood and stress levels.

Consider visiting a local park, and paying attention to the sights, sounds, and smells of nature. If there are any in your area, take a moment to appreciate the holiday decorations and lit-up trees.

Of course, the holiday season can mean frigid weather. Freezing cold isn’t the most hospitable to spend tons of time in.

An alternative could be decorating your space with plants or fresh flowers to help create a calming environment. You could even make it holiday-themed!

4. Skincare

Skincare may seem like a small thing, but it’s a powerful way to practice self-care. The dry winter air can take a toll on your skin, so taking extra steps to nourish it can leave you feeling refreshed and relaxed.

One method is taking the time to hydrate your skin, like drinking plenty of water and applying a nice moisturizer.

If you want to level it up, treat yourself to a nice facial. This can be done at home too! Apply a relaxing face mask and take the time to give your skin some extra TLC.

Making skincare part of your routine isn’t just about appearances—it’s about taking time to care for yourself in a tangible way. The act itself can be calming and mentally restorative.

Any of these tips can help you set the foundation for a joyful and balanced season.

Take a moment to breathe, slow down, and remember that your well-being is the best gift you can give yourself.