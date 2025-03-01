Self-Care Tips: Simple and Effective Ways to Prioritize Yourself Daily

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The phrase ‘self-care’ is in full bloom nowadays, with every influencer and every brand advocating it. When we take care of our body as well as our mental health, we not only lead a healthy lifestyle but also bring improvement in all aspects of our life such as productivity, sleep, planning and organising and so on. Hence, we know how vital self-care is.

WHY DO WE DEFER SELF-CARE?

Most of the time, we take the onus of handling all the obligations, be they personal or professional, amidst which we end up sidelining our own needs and desires. It is because we place others’ needs and wants on a pedestal. So, we feel guilty even if we try to put our needs above others. Besides, oftentimes, we can’t even take care of our own selves. But we must take into account that self-care is not a luxury, it is a necessity.

Yet still struggling to take care of yourself while barely fulfilling obligations and meeting deadlines? Well, having experienced it myself, I know how overwhelming it can be. But don’t worry—I’ve got your back! I’ve outlined some time-friendly ways we can employ to care for ourselves better.

Speak to yourself as a friend

Start your day with positive affirmations by looking at yourself in the mirror. You can do this while freshening up in the morning. Personally, I use statements like “I am strong” and “I am kind.” This won’t even take a minute, but it is truly impactful, even if you don’t notice it right away. In my personal journey, it has helped me enhance my self-esteem and self-efficacy.

Move and twirl

Even if you don’t have time for a full-blown workout, you can do literally anything to move your body. Walk, jog, dance, or do some yoga poses. Sometimes, it’s not even about time—it’s the lack of internal motivation that keeps us from working out. I completely get it; I’ve been there, too. I was so excited to join the gym that I worked out regularly for five months straight. But then, my intrinsic motivation started to fade away, and eventually, I stopped going. To ensure that my body stays active every day, I now walk for at least 30 minutes, which I love doing! It ensures a healthy physical activity and, at the same time, gives me pleasure.

Take a chill pill

We are constantly ambitious, juggling multiple responsibilities, and often try to complete one task or another in every free moment we get. Whether we’re commuting via metro or waiting for someone, we feel the urge to use that time productively to check things off our to-do lists. We tell ourselves that once everything is done, we’ll finally get time to relax. But you and I both know that “me time” never actually comes. By the end of the day, we’re so exhausted that we either fall asleep or indulge in revenge bedtime procrastination.

I struggle with this too, but I consciously make an effort to take time for myself. So, it is NOT ILLEGAL to use those gaps for yourself! Live in the moment, take a breath, and reflect on yourself.

Replace Social Media with Self-Care Apps

Rather than wasting time scrolling endlessly, try spending that time on self-care apps. You can check in regularly on these apps, which also provide valuable feedback about how well you’re actually taking care of yourself. I use Fabulous to track my daily self-care habits. You can also watch soothing videos or guided visualization exercises to help calm your mind. I use Medito for guided meditative sessions. Although it seems very hard to sit and focus on only one thing while keeping your mind from wandering hither and thither, it gets smoother with time.

‘No’ is cool

Even if it seems difficult, saying no is one of the best forms of self-care. You don’t need to agree to everything, pal! Every time I try to be assertive, I end up feeling guilty. But saying yes to everything means actually doing everything—which is exhausting, both physically and mentally.

While trying to please everyone, we often lose ourselves and allow others to take advantage of us. Ironically, the more we try to please people, the more we get mistreated. Learning to say no selectively can prevent that and save you from burnout.

To make it seem both assertive and respectful, you can use more ‘I’ phrases like “I appreciate the fact that you wish to take me with you, but let us take a rain check on that.”, “I am feeling exhausted. Can you ask someone else to help you?”

These are some of the ways I take care of myself during hectic days. Sometimes, I might even take a break and dedicate an entire day to self-care. The overall gist is that self-care isn’t as time-consuming as it seems, and these subtle ways will have a lasting impact on us and help us love ourselves more abundantly.

I hope this piece inspires you—even just a little—to take care of yourself too! 😊