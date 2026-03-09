This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“There is nothing in this world that can hurt you as much as your thoughts, and there is nothing in this world that can heal you more than your thoughts.” – bhuddasist monk.

In a world so full of hate, sadness and hardship, where the instinct and environment is negativity, what can the power of positivity really do to help? How can a single thought change the trajectory of your day?

Well, let me be the first to say to all the doubters, positivity is one of the most powerful ways of thinking.

Mel Robbins, a famous motivational speaker, explains in really simple terms the way our brain reacts to positive thinking. To quote, “a negative mind will never give you a positive life”.

Imagine you keep telling your friends all about this chocolate cake you’re baking for your birthday, and suddenly, on your Instagram feed, all you start to see is chocolate cake everywhere, every video and post. Why? Because your phone listens to you, what else listens to you? Your brain. You are the curator of the fyp of your day-to-day. If you are thinking omg omg omg everything could go so wrong, that’s what your brain is programmed to show you. All the negative outcomes. And remember your brain controls your body functions, so if your brain goes under stress, so will your body. You will end up in flight or fight mode, unable to think straight, and it will be even harder to get the positive outcome you want.

But do not fear, because on the reverse of this, if you start programming your brain with thinking omg wow this is a great opportunity or i wonder how good this can go your brain will start to show you all the amazing things that can happen. People forget our brains aren’t wired to work against us; they are working for us, and when we are feeding them information, whether it’s positive or negative, the brain is just doing its job in following the instructions we are giving it.

Therefore, if we focus on the importance of feeding our brains the right outlook as much as we focus on giving our bodies the right nutrition, how much of our lives would change for the better?

Everything in our brain is a pattern, which is why when we are teaching young children, routine is important to build patterns the same way the brain does. So when you follow the pattern of thought that is positive, you get used to it, and then your normalcy becomes positive thinking, the same way a young child’s normalcy is to sleep at nap time. You begin to instinctively turn every situation into a positive. It becomes a coping mechanism you develop through practising it. So you have to actively put effort into trying to think positively every day for a while until your brain gets used to it instead of spiralling into the negative patterns that the brain is so used to.

Has anyone seen the trend on social media about “being delusional”? For the first while of retraining your brain, I think you have to be a little delusional because whatever you are constantly believing and assuming is what will be. So transitioning from a negative mindset to a positive one won’t be easy because it will feel unnatural, as you are fighting against years of moulding, repetition and inherent behaviour. So you have to be delusional and think ya i got this, even if that goes against what your body is screaming at you, saying no, I do not have this. This is because you are reshaping your old patterns and habits. It’s not hard its just new, you won’t be accustomed to it, but you will get there.

So good luck on your journey of positive thinking, let it be one of beautiful beginnings and letting go of negative pasts. You have the power of positivity because you are the power.