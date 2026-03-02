Beginner’s Guide to Running

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your social media feed may be full of running influencers, or maybe you’ve simply always wanted to get into running. Either way, here’s your beginner’s guide to starting – and actually sticking with it!

How to Get Into Running

Before You Run

To get into the habit of running, and not just run once or twice and then stop, you need a plan. It doesn’t have to be detailed, but having a goal makes a big difference. Whether that is a certain distance or a distance in a certain amount of time, having a goal gives you something to work towards.

Think realistically about how often you can run each week. If running isn’t part of your routine yet, committing to five days a week may set you up to fail. Start small and build gradually because consistency matters more than intensity – showing up regularly is what leads to progress.

Start Slow

If you want to run far, you have to start slow. This applies to each run and to your overall running journey.

You may be seeing people casually running half marathons, marathons or even ultramarathons, but if you have never run before, you have to start slow to avoid injury and even burnout.

Aim to run at a pace where you could comfortably hold a conversation. If that feels slower than you expected, that’s okay. Your body needs time to adapt to the impact and demands of running. Patience is important, but improvement will come with time.

Go Run!

If you run, you’re a runner! You don’t need to hit a certain distance or pace for your run to “count.”

An important reminder is to stretch and warm up before runs to avoid injury and soreness as much as possible. If you are unable to run far, that is okay! You can walk on your runs as well – take the pressure off, and you will enjoy yourself way more!

How to Improve Your Running

Set a Clear Goal

Working towards a goal, whether that is 5km, 10km or a marathon, helps structure your training. When you have a goal, you can plan runs that will specifically help you improve. Whether you pay for a running plan or just plan your runs on your own

Better Equipment

As you increase your weekly mileage (the distance you run per week), investing in good equipment becomes more important. Proper running shoes are the most essential piece of gear, since they can prevent injury and improve comfort.

You may also consider running-specific activewear, belts, or hydration vests if you start running longer distances.

Different Types of Runs

There are several types of runs you can include in your week:

Easy runs: a comfortable, conversational pace that builds your aerobic base

Tempo runs: faster speed to improve speed endurance

Interval training: a mix of short, high-intensity intervals and recovery jogs or walking to improve speed

Long runs: steady-paced runs that gradually increase endurance

If you run more than once a week, adding variety can help improve speed and distance. Remember, your body is often capable of more than you think – the mental challenge is a big part of running.

How to Have Fun Running

Run with People

You don’t have to run alone. Find a friend who enjoys running and run with them – it keeps you accountable and makes the time pass faster. You can also join a run club or take part in a local park run to meet like-minded people.

And if you need extra motivation, plan your route to end at a coffee shop and treat yourself afterwards.

Switch It Up

If you start to get bored while running, change things up. Try a new playlist or listen to a podcast. You can also switch your route to prevent your runs from becoming repetitive.