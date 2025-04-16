The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

The absolute last thing I expected to come home to after Christmas break was daily panic attacks. My perfect start to 2025 was ruined. After spending three and a half weeks in California with my family, I felt light, happy, and full of optimism for the coming year.

This all came to a halt when I woke up on Tuesday morning, the day after I left my dad, and burst into tears.

I could not stop crying. My parents were concerned. I physically couldn’t go to class without feeling an impending sense of doom. I was anxious 24/7. I couldn’t eat.

I didn’t understand why it was happening to me. I had no reason to feel that way; everything in my life was going in a positive direction.

Slowly (and believe me, it was slow), my mental health started to change. I got back into consistently working out, I started eating again, I joined a few clubs (shoutout Her Campus), and I began feeling better as I distanced myself from the eye of the tornado.

A big factor in my improvement? Watching YouTube.

Prioritizing long-form content over doom-scrolling and 30-second videos ultimately allowed me to feel not only more inspired and motivated, but also more in control of my brain and the emotions I felt while consuming. YouTube was my little safe haven of creativity and amusement; it was often the only thing that got me through my day.

Here are some of my favorite channels/creators, which I turned to when I felt low and still watch today!

Sommer Sanchez

Sommer’s channel surrounds her tagline, “Crime, cults, and heinous history.” Her content surrounds deep-diving into forgotten cases and cult stories that I can assure you, you’ve never heard of. This channel is obviously not for everyone, as it surrounds true crime, but I find her videos about cults particularly fascinating.

Katie Robinson

Katie Robinson is a fashion content creator whose videos are dedicated to discussing online trends and picking apart fast fashion and consumer habits from a very down-to-Earth perspective. Her videos give me a fresh pair of eyes when I consider how much I actually need, and I enjoy listening to her commentary on TikTok’s overconsumption. It’s like a little voice saying, “All the stuff online is fake, focus on what’s real.”

Vogue

I adore Vogue’s YouTube channel, specifically the “Cook with Me” or “What’s in my bag?” series. I’m also a massive fan of the Vogue Beauty Secrets, although the makeup is far too expensive for my budget. For such a large magazine covering so many areas, from lifestyle to haute couture fashion, from trends to celebrity tips, it feels so much more personal to turn on a video and absorb content that inspires me.

Stephanie Lange

As a young woman, I believe that everyone should watch at least one of Stephanie’s videos. Her videos explore the beauty standards, cosmetic surgeries, and constant overspending goals set up by celebrities and influencers and show us just how ridiculous they are. Her videos are a great reminder that every woman looks different and that’s how it’s supposed to be!

Kaylie Leas

My life is (for the most part) drama-free, so I need to get my gossip and scandal from someone! Kaylie Leas creates GRWM (get ready with me) content while sharing anonymous stories that her followers have submitted. This is the perfect background for when I’m cleaning my dorm or doing laundry, and I thrive off the second-hand drama.

Tilly Joan

I discovered Tilly’s channel at the beginning of 2025, and I love her channel because she is also a college student trying to make it through the ups and downs of entering adulthood. Her content is incredibly realistic, and I find that watching her vlogs allows me to bring the same energy into my life.

Eden Masliah

Eden Masliah is a 19-year-old fashion student living in New York, and the majority of her content is vlogging or doing day-in-my-life videos, but they are so entertaining! Her sense of fashion and carefully curated style allows me to feel more creative about my own clothes. I’m always left feeling more positive about life after watching her go through even a mundane day with a smile.

The Office

Yes, The Office does have its own YouTube channel, and more than that, it’s filled with deleted scenes, extra episodes, and hilarious themed compilations that draw me in again and again. If you know me, you know I adore The Office, and it’s helped me get through some very challenging times.

Content consumption can feel overwhelming in today’s world, so prioritizing long-form content can be a fantastic way to take control of your mental health. I hope these channels bring you as much joy and entertainment as they do for me, and can be your little moment of peace during a hectic or less so day!