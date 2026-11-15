This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I loved others so ferociously before I grew into myself that I felt like I was left with nothing.

The only romantic relationships I have ever known have been unfaithful. Cheating is never something I vowed not to do. It was just something I never thought about doing, and I foolishly thought everyone else thought the same way.

This naivety was a shield I gripped for years before it was shattered in my grasp. The first time I got cheated on was when I was 16 by my first real boyfriend. I had been hurt many times already by the time I had gotten into my first relationship, but still, I had no reason to think this boy would ever hurt me. I had a lack of validation in other areas of my life that led me into this unhealthy cycle.

It took me three years to leave. Three of my formative years of life were spent in an emotionally tumultuous relationship where I was consistently cheated on. It shaped an image of love that today at 20, I am still trying to run away from. After I finally left, I was merely the shell of a being. I had no love for myself and it felt like I had no real love to give to others.

Despite this, I tried once more and after a year and a half – I got cheated on again. I was in my freshman year of college. I had moved over 5,000 miles from my family and felt the entire world collapse around me. I had my first ever college presentation the day after I found out. I had spent the whole week practicing. I ended up in front of the class shaking so hard that you could hear the paper in my hands rustling.

The act of cheating is so normalized that nobody really takes into account the physical pain it brings. I lost so much weight I could barely function. I felt like I could no longer swallow, like my body was broken. It was like I was watching myself from outside my body as I floated through my classes. The pain I felt in my chest hurt me so intensely that even breathing was a chore. I didn’t let myself slow down, because if I lost myself I would lose all I had in that moment.

After being cheated on, your whole feeling of security sinks. You start looking at his following every morning just to be left nauseous. You change your makeup, overthink every outfit. Her TikTok reposts are suddenly the key to understanding the exact parts of yourself that need to change. She’s suddenly the most beautiful person you have ever laid your eyes on and you can finally understand why things happened the way they did.

Our experiences from birth shape our idea of the love we think we deserve. Our generation grew up with adults telling us boys were mean because they liked you. As an extremely anxious and self-conscious child, of course I thought I was difficult to love. Going into middle school and experiencing bullying from boys in my grade only reinforced this idea. What I went through since then has made it very hard to believe that it isn’t true. What’s changed in my perspective is that even if I am difficult to love, the right person will love me anyway. I know this because of the love I experience through my non-romantic relationships every day.

“i’m unraveled”

It’s very hard for me to see a future with a romantic partner after the cards I have been dealt, but that doesn’t scare me. Going through this kind of emotional turmoil at such a young age has taught me I have someone I can always depend on – and she stares back at me in the mirror every day.

I know that at the end of each day I will go to bed with myself, and that is my greatest comfort.