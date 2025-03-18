The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and senior advisor to the President of the United States was quoted saying, “The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy,” arguing that the political left is, “exploiting a bug… which is the empathy response.” Empathy, or the ability to understand and share in the feelings of those around you, has not been — and never will be — a radical idea.

In recent years, the decline of empathy has become abundantly clear in many facets of life, whether it be politics, economics, corporate greed, or just the general public. Musk argues that empathy has become “weaponized;” and that empathy is a “bug” that results in “civilizational suicide.” This language serves to desensitize us. Delegitimizing empathy encourages us to turn a blind eye to the suffering of fellow humans; delegitimizing empathy in politics paints a far more sinister picture. When those in power begin to suggest that empathy is a dysfunction of society rather than a strength, this cultural shift in values is further emphasized.

Musk is not the first to suggest the dismantling of empathy within politics. The conservative political activism group, Moms for Liberty, has run a similar campaign against teaching emotional intelligence in the public school system. Social-emotional learning (SEL) is an educational methodology that encourages students to foster skills such as self-awareness, relationship skills, responsible decision making and self-management. While research indicates many positive effects of teaching students social-emotional learning, Moms for Liberty asserts that SEL is a “trojan horse” for left-leaning ideologies such as critical race theory, marxism and gender ideology.

By perpetuating the idea that social-emotional awareness is a conduit for politicized ideology, Moms for Liberty creates distrust within the public school system. Moms for Liberty has made many active efforts to dismantle social-emotional learning within the classroom, advocating for concerned parents to “help bring legal action against SEL” through meeting with legislators, educating community members on the so-called “harms” of this methodology and advocating against social-emotional learning. Regardless of their tirade against social-emotional learning, research shows that teaching young children social-emotional awareness leads children to be more likely to graduate high school, receive a college degree and attain a stable career in early adulthood.

This cultural shift in devaluing empathy raises causes for concern. No two people share the same experiences. Yes, we have our similarities, but ultimately, our lives are our own. Our nation has always emphasized the uniquely American concept of “the melting pot,” the idea that our country is made up of millions of unique individuals from different backgrounds and experiences coming together to create an American national identity. Empathy is a catalyst for creating this national identity; the seams that tie our separate pieces together to create a mutual sense of understanding and compassion.

It is my belief that empathy should always be at the forefront of our minds. As division and polarization continue to establish themselves as core traits of our contemporary American society, it is imperative that we call on our ability to empathize. Empathize with those you disagree with. Empathize with those you dislike. Empathy gives us the ability to see past differences and think collectively. Empathy fights against the rise of division in our communities, encouraging us to see each other as individuals with unique circumstances. In politics and personal life alike, empathy is integral to building connections with others.

While the circumstances may seem bleak, compassion, connectivity and empathy are more important now than ever before. Encourage empathy in your communities through leading by example; listen attentively to others, and show compassion and understanding for the successes and hardships of those around you. Motivate people in your life to do the same. Reinforce empathy when you see it, positive reinforcement helps build habit. I urge you – in an act of resistance – to treat others with care and compassion and hold empathy as a core ideal in your hearts and minds.