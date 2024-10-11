The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s midterm season, but that does not mean that we can’t show up as our best selves. Below are some tips that I try to use in my daily life to be at my best. It’s not easy to do (and sometimes I am horrible at it), but it’s important to take care of ourselves both mentally, physically, and emotionally.

1. Don’t compare yourself to others

Comparing our lives to those around us is like comparing an apple and an orange – you simply can’t. They’re completely different. Everyone is on a different path. Let me say it again – everyone is on a different path. Your best friend or your roommate are on a different journey than you. Comparing yourself to those around you does nothing for you. That’s a lesson I still continue to learn every single day. I’m not on the same path academically, career-wise, or romantically as everyone else. Comparing my life to those around me does not serve me – in fact, it makes me feel worthless and behind.

Looking on social media and seeing all the girls from my hall last year or my friends from high school post their trips around the world and their 3-year-long relationships is great for them! That just happens to not be my life right now, and that’s okay. We’re all unique individuals with unique perspectives on life and that in itself is so beautiful.

If you’re struggling with a class that no one else seems to be struggling with – that’s okay. Try your best and move on to bigger and better things. Comparing your academic success to your classmates’ does nothing for you other than making you feel stupid and like an imposter. Your strength may be another’s weakness. Again, it’s like comparing an apple and an orange – you can’t.

2. Skip meals

I know how easy it is to skip breakfast in the morning when you’re in a rush or skip lunch when you have back to back classes. Those instances are not examples of what I’m talking about. When I say hot girls don’t skip meals, I mean that hot girls don’t regularly skip important meals (and every meal is important). It’s especially easy to skip meals when we’re stressed, especially during midterms and finals.

Eating regularly throughout the day nourishes the brain. Harvard Health Publishing states that our brain is like an expensive car— it functions best when it only gets premium fuel. To read more about what foods are best to fuel our brains check out my fellow writer’s article on 5 Foods To Fuel Your Brain.

To protect our mental and physical health, it is critical to eat both fun foods (my faves are Peanut Butter M&M’s and Trader Joe’s Chocolate Pretzel Bark) and nutritionally-packed meals.

3. Refuse to take breaks

Quantity does not equal quality. The common misconception that taking breaks doesn’t increase productivity is not true. Effective breaks can help reduce your stress levels so that you’re ready to refocus when you return to your work.

The breaks can be simple,just a little bit of time to step away from whatever you are doing and to remind yourself that you are more than whatever project or assignment you’re hyper-focused on. You are more than an assignment and a grade— and you need to actively remind yourself of that.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed and consumed by school, but academics aren’t everything. That’s not the thing that defines you. Taking breaks is fundamentally important because sometimes reminding yourself that you are more than school is difficult to remember.

4. Not have at least one form of self-care throughout the day

I don’t care if your self-care of choice is taking a shower and going to bed early, or if it is simply just a fun drink to keep your day going. It doesn’t matter how big or how small your act of self-care is— the impact is still apparent no matter the degree. Taking care of yourself in even a miniscule way daily is key.

Have something to look forward to each morning when you wake up. It’s easy to wake up and immediately be hounded by all the stressful reminders and deadlines that overwhelm you immediately, but having one good thing set for your day makes a world of difference.

My favorite forms of self-care include drinking a fun coffee drink a day, Pinterest time, or just enjoying my own company. It’s nice to learn how to be your own best friend.

5. ContinUE harmful cycles

We all know what’s not good for us physically, emotionally, and mentally; yet, we continue to do it anyway. For example, I stay up late at night watching Tiktoks in my bed when I am supposed to be asleep, because I continually tell myself that I will watch “five more minutes” then go to bed. That’s a minor example, but we all do small harmful habits everyday. It’s just human nature.

It’s hard to break cycles like routinely getting less than seven hours of sleep, skipping meals, or frequently consuming harmful social media content. The most important thing to remember when you recognize your active participation in harmful habits is – does it serve you?

Above are not the only things that contribute to the becoming of your hottest self and the best ways to practice self-care, but it’s a start. You are the prize.