When it comes to studying for classes, especially during midterms and finals season, it can get physically exhausting. Along with many other metacognitive methods, foods can also boost your brainpower alongside many other benefits such as improved mood and energy levels. The food we put into our bodies has an immense physiological effect and is commonly underestimated, especially as college students with never ending tasks consuming our day. Not only do these foods take effect shortly after consumption when eaten continuously they improve your chronic brain health. Here are five foods that I love incorporating into my diet.

Walnuts

The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties of walnuts allow them to not only improve brain function, but also enhance your thinking ability and memory. Try adding some raw walnuts to your breakfast before your next study session, and your brain will thank you!

Kale

Kale boasts a bad reputation for its less than ideal taste, but when prepared the right way, your judgment might change. Kale is a superfood packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These nutrients transform the functions of our brain and act as ideal brain food. To get the most flavor out of your kale, you can massage it, de-stem it, and dress it with olive oil.

Olive Oil

The fatty acids and antioxidants available in olive oil enhance the blood-brain barrier, which in turn activates memory and cognitive function. In addition, it leads to some underappreciated perks such as strengthening your hair while in a variety of meals; olive oil can act as a salad dressing or add moisture in fudgy brownies.

Blueberries

These small berries are in fact packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, and they conveniently delay brain aging.The anthocyanins in blueberries even combat chronic disease and stress. Thus, blueberries make for the perfect pre- or post-study snack. Blueberries are also a delightful addition to oatmeal, pancakes, and a variety of other meals and baked goods!



Green Tea

While coffee is a first resort for many students trying to push through late nights studying, I encourage you to swap it out with green tea instead and see how you feel. Coffee does have benefits, but it also can cause jitters and offers only a short energy boost. Green tea, on the other hand, is a superfood that creates a relaxed and alert state. Many green teas also aid in reducing blood sugar levels and increasing brain focus.

If brewing at home, take care not to steep it for more than three minutes or it will taste bitter! Green tea also pairs lovely with honey and lemon.

Eating healthy doesn’t mean eating flavorless food; it means substituting processed foods for whole foods that will love your body as much as you love them. There are endless ways to substitute ingredients in nearly any recipe, it sometimes just takes a little creativity! When it comes to desserts, substituting coconut sugar for cane sugar and olive oil for vegetable oil can make your brain happier and more prepared for your next exam, while still treating yourself with a lil’ sweet treat.

If all this talk about food is starting to make you hungry, try adding one of these foods to your next meal! There is plenty of more information about nutrition to research, but it is simpler to manage one step at a time. You can start with simple meals that fit into your schedule and build from there. There is no diet you need to follow other than what your body is telling you. Overall, it’s helpful to aim to cultivate a mindful relationship with the food around you and not put too much stress on it. :)