Everyone knows about the five love languages, but have you ever felt that none really speak to you? Maybe because there’s a super secret sixth one: the love language of food– which happens to be my favorite. Growing up in a big family meant always helping my mom and grandma prepare food for everyone. Even as time consuming and engaging as it was, I always felt fulfilled sharing a meal I made with the people I love.

The act of cooking with and for loved ones is one of the best feelings I’ve come to experience, and with the weather getting colder and the leaves changing colors, it opens up the perfect opportunity to dive into some fall recipes.

As soon as the first of September came around, my roommates and I couldn’t resist transforming into full fall mode. Since it is our senior year of college, we’ve worked to make the most of every moment we share. This first fall week, we made time to put on a fall movie (we ended up watching Survivor) and make a family dinner. It was heartwarming to have a fall playlist serenading us in the background of our chaos in the kitchen.

To embrace the spirit of fall, here are some of my favorite recipes that bring its flavors to life.

Lily’s Potato Soup

My roommate, Lily, has made this soup for me many times, yet each time is better than the last. I’ve lived with her for three years now, and each time we move back in together, I pray fall comes sooner just so I can get a taste of this soup.

Ingredients:

1 bag of small baby potatoes

1/2 cup of basil

A few handfuls of spinach

1 pound of Jimmy deans pork sausage

1 carton of chicken stock

6 cloves of garlic

⅔ carton of heaving whipping cream

Directions:

In a pan, saute the garlic and cook the sausage Cut potatoes into small cubes, then add to the sausage Add onions or mushrooms if wanted In a pot, add as much chicken broth as you want (depending on how soup-y you want it), then add the sausage Bring the pot to a boil and add salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes Cut up the basil and add it to the pot Let simmer until potatoes are soft Add in heavy whipping cream Add the spinach Serve!

Brontë’s Berry Pie

My roommate, Brontë, loves making this pie with her mom back home and her favorite step (now mine too) is venting the pie with cute designs. The most recent time we baked this pie, we cut a cat, a moon, and a pumpkin onto the pie.

Ingredients:

Berries (strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries)

¾ to 1 cup of sugar

¼ cup of flour

Pie crust

Four slabs of butter

Directions:

Mix the berries, sugar and flour in a bowl and let sit for 10 minutes Preheat the oven to 375o F Set the pie crust in a pan and add the fruit Add four slabs of butter into the fruit Place the pie crust on top and pinch together (don’t forget to vent the pie with cute designs!) Bake for 45 minutes, or until crust is golden brown

My next recipe is inspired by my current TV watch, Ted Lasso. My boyfriend has been a fan from the start, but it took me a while to warm up to it. The intense optimism felt too good to be true, and honestly, I found Ted annoying. However, I’ve had a change of heart and can now say it’s one of my favorite shows, and the feel-good vibe is the best way to end your day! One night, my boyfriend Zach and I felt inspired after watching the wholesome Christmas episode to make a nice and warming dinner, full of fall flavors of course.

Zach’s Apple Bacon Pork Chops

I originally wanted to make something with sweet potatoes, but Zach strongly dislikes them so we landed on this.(I still made myself a side of sweet potato fries)

Ingredients:

3 Red apples (any kind)

Pork chops (about 1 inch thick)

Thick cut bacon

Sage

2 large shallots

2 teaspoons all purpose flour

1 cup apple cider

2 tablespoons of dijon mustard

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400oF Season pork chops and cook on a pan until brown, then set aside Cook bacon until crispy and set aside Cook sliced apples on a pan and add sage and shallots Stir in flour, apple cider, and mustard, stirring until sauce is thickened and smooth Place the pork chops in an oven dish along with the apples and the bacon and bake for 15 minutes Remove from oven and garnish with crispy sage

As a result of making these recipes I’ve had some of my most cherished memories with my favorite people. As the weather shifts and our longing to cozy up in our warm houses grow, these recipes are a perfect way to enjoy the season.