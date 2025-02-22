The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Attending to your self-care can be powerful and, beyond performance indicators, help you feel more present. Whether it’s running through the Commons, rewatching Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt with a glass of Diet Coke, or waking up an hour earlier to slow down, these little joys have empowered my personal, professional, and social well-being. I’d love to share some of my favorite ways to refresh and re-energize that I hope you will enjoy too!

Taking My Time – Waking Up an Hour Earlier

I am a super early riser and wake up every morning at 6:00 AM. This allows me to have a slow morning and enjoy myself while accommodating early 8:40 classes. This approach has been transformative for me—I don’t feel rushed, I feel more awake, and I have time to work out or make myself a healthy breakfast. This has been an awesome way for me to practice self-care! I am also more conscientious about maximizing my productivity during the day so I can get a healthy amount of sleep.

Adaptable, Feel Good Movement – Gym Memberships and More!

I love running, but it can be dangerous at this time of year with icy roads and sidewalks. I started looking into gym memberships and signed up for an amazing program with amenities that I love to accommodate the weather shift. I think adaptability and finding exercise options that work best for you are amazing acts of self-care! Also, accommodating your unique needs when showing up to workouts—whether that means pulling back or pushing harder—is so empowering. Listening to your body is so important!

Make a Spotify Playlist That Energizes You!

My friend recommended that I create an energizing playlist with my favorite songs to help me start my day on a positive note or step into the best version of myself. I didn’t create my playlist in one go; rather, I built it over time to reflect my evolving music taste and growth. I absolutely love my playlist and it is such an enjoyable way to unwind or feel better. I’d highly recommend this as an effective self-care strategy!

Small, Smart Investments for the Everyday

This one is going to sound silly, but hear me out—haha! After a long day of classes and extracurricular activities, I was looking for a good way to unwind and improve my routine. I found a relatively inexpensive towel warmer on Amazon, and it has felt like a small, luxurious way to take care of myself after a long day. Or, my decision to purchase five-dollar microfiber towels halved the time it takes me to do my hair in the morning, which is amazing and adds time for me to relax. These don’t need to be expensive, but small and smart investments for the everyday can feel so appreciated.

Learning What You Love (Or What That Might Be) Empowers Autonomy

I think this is my favorite self-care strategy—discovering what you are passionate about and allowing yourself to learn more about it! For instance, I really love coffee and learned how to make delicious coffee while making amazing friends as an on-campus barista. Or, ever since I was a little girl, I have always loved makeup and taught myself effective application in a way that personally resonates with me. This empowers autonomy because if you are looking for a cup of coffee, you can make it and continually build on your skills! I also recently learned that I love chess by taking time to learn more about my interests and trying new things.

Meaningfully Investing Your Time

Learning to say no and meaningfully investing your time in activities and company that empower you is the highest act of self-love you can give yourself. It is important to invest your time in ways that help you feel your best. This is a truly powerful tool for self-care.

Thank you so much for reading, and I hope you enjoyed this piece as much as I loved writing it :).

Have a lovely week,

Jessica