7 Small & Mighty Ways to Show Yourself Love

Implementing these quick self-love practices into your day will make your productivity thrive!

For college students, April is a compilation of daily sprints that all add up to a marathon of a month. We’re dashing to summer, but have so many roadblocks to get over, and we’ll look back and wonder how we did it all. Many times I have gone through these periods with a mind that’s like a packed car, going a hundred miles an hour, never stopping in any fields of flowers on the way to the end of the journey. Yes, college students are seriously deprived of time, and stopping to smell the flowers might not seem possible. However, when I do make even a tiny bit of time for myself, I find that this truly precious time does not impede on my productivity, but helps it flourish even more. In this spirit, I would like to suggest 7 caring self-love practices that have little time commitment but a boatload of benefits. In short, you owe it to yourself to make time for your well-being and happiness, even if it’s only for a short while during the busy days.

Smile at yourself in the mirror in the morning.

Acknowledge the person who is powering you through your busy day. They deserve the same kindness as you would give to anyone else. Even if you don’t feel like smiling, the very act of smiling will have a positive impact on your mood, according to a study in Psychological Bulletin. Make the effort to appreciate yourself and see them for all their beauty.

Develop a mantra.

I know that mirrors can sometimes be dark holes of negative self-talk that we fall into. When you want to be mean to the person standing in front of you and pick her apart until she cracks, imagine your six-year-old self staring back at you. You wouldn’t want to say those things to her. Instead, assure her that resilience, beauty, love, creativity, and bravery is the very essence of her. Repeat in your head (or out loud if the time is right and you feel comfortable) to her and your current self, “I am beautiful, I am smart, I can do difficult things, etc,” whenever you need a reminder. If you don’t believe these sentiments, fake it till you make it.

Take the period of walking around campus to let your mind wander.

It can be easy to always be focused on your next move, but this planning will be much better remembered and carried out if you sit down and write out your schedule anyway. You’re replaying the past or fast forwarding to the future in your head so much of the day, so live presently when you’re outside on this beautiful earth. You could have missed the buds of flowers, the most fluffy squirrel, or the coffee brought to a friend. Let Mother Earth’s beauty seep into you, and you’ll be more likely to shine your own sunlight.

Be present when you’re at meals or events with your friends.

I know sometimes our journeys can feel so lonely, but our friends are going through extremely similar growing pains. Take the time to vent, giggle, storytell, give advice, plan hang-outs, lift each other up, discuss, and chatter. These support systems are so crucial to getting through busy and stressful times.

Practice gratitude.

I’m grateful for support systems like friends, family, and community. I’m grateful to be able to get an education. I’m grateful for so many things that I might take for granted if I don’t take the time to practice gratitude. Gratitude makes our problems seem smaller a lot of the time by reminding us of the bigger picture. This practice can be done in one’s head, perhaps on the way to class as you notice how pretty the clouds are, or in a journal with a hot cup of tea next to you. Also, do not forget to be grateful for yourself!

6. Put on those earrings, that lipstick, that pretty top, those new shoes, or anything else that makes you feel beautiful.

Presenting our truest inner selves on the outside will help us feel good throughout the day. Flare, whatever that means for you, is fuel.

7. End the night with even 15 minutes of coloring, journaling, podcast listening, reading, or another quiet activity.

I am well aware that this is not always doable, and certainly do not sacrifice your sleep for this, but if you have the choice between 15 minutes on Instagram and 15 minutes of coloring, choose the latter, or another equivalent activity. I am plenty guilty of scrolling through social media to end my day, but we owe it to ourselves to provide a time to wind down after going all day. During this quiet activity, try to slow your breath and remind yourself that you can completely relax now. This is the one, if not the only, time of day when this is true, so take advantage of it.

This time will be over before we know it, so enjoy the moment as much as you can, and show yourself the love you are so worthy of. My seven suggestions may seem minor, but if they’re made into patterns, they can make such a big difference on our happiness and well-being, and will power us through stressful times.



