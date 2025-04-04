5 Simple Habits to Make Your Day Better

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

Unplugging from screens

It all starts with the night before. Having a good night’s sleep can uplift your entire day. You should try to avoid screens 30 to 60 minutes before bed to allow your brain to wind down. Consider reading before bed instead of being on screens. Using your phone close to bedtime derails your sleep.

Be creative

The morning is the first part of your day and will set the tone for the rest of it. “When you first wake up in the morning, your brain is most attuned, so it’s important to use this time to create the conditions you want for your life” explains Forbes. It is best to use this time to set intentions, give gratitude, or make your schedule.

Make your bed

“There is a wealth of anecdotal evidence that points to substantial mental health benefits of this daily practice” reports Very Well Mind. Let making your bed be the first thing you accomplish for the day. Making your bed invokes feelings of calm and relaxation. Making your bed also guarantees you won’t get back into it!

Evening reset

Speaking of tidying up, clean up your space the night before to start fresh the next day. Even just ten minutes can help. Set a timer on your phone for the time you have and tidy up. You can also use the time to prep for the morning. Setting out your outfit, packing your bag, and laying out everything you might need can help you save time in the morning and allow you to sleep in.

Exercise Exercise boosts energy, reduces stress, and even improves sleep. There is a direct link between mental health and exercise. Better Health says, “research shows that people who exercise regularly have better mental health and emotional wellbeing, and lower rates of mental illness.” Exercise can be small, try going for an evening walk or opting for the stairs. Use exercising as an excuse to spend time with friends or use it as your designated “me-time”!