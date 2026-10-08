Women Empowerment in Studio Ghibli

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Studio Ghibli’s films are works of art on all fronts, from their hand-drawn animation and immersive instrumentals to their whimsical storylines and quirky characters. In particular, their characters (whether protagonist, antagonist, or somewhere in between) display multifaceted depth that allows us to understand their complicated relationships and

diverse personalities. One of my favorite aspects is how women and girls are depicted in every film. The women in their stories have a wide range of passions and natures, never falling into a singular stereotype. It’s empowering to see women depicted on the screen with very different paths and ways of navigating life, while the main thing they have in common is their strength, drive, care, and emotional depth. A prime example is in Studio Ghibli’s Ponyo; Taking inspiration from the tale of The Little Mermaid, we follow a magic goldfish named Ponyo (daughter of Granmamare, the Goddess of Mercy & Queen of the Sea, and Fujimoto, a wizard) who washes ashore and turns into a human girl after being taken in by a human boy and his mom, Sosuke and Lisa. Ponyo, Granmamare, and Lisa could all not be more different individuals, yet they all exemplify the beauty and femininity of standing for what you believe in and following your heart.

ponyo

Ponyo, much like The Little Mermaid, finds herself mesmerized by the land and the human boy, Sosuke. Despite her sheltered home, she becomes adamant about venturing to live with Sosuke and Lisa, running away from her home under the sea (more than once). She soaks up navigating a completely new world by embracing their very different lifestyle and adapting to the subsequent complications they face, while also remaining true to herself and doing the best she can to help. Throughout her experience, she remains very independent and outspoken, following her heart without feeling the need to justify her actions to others. Although she has a special relationship with Sosuke, it isn’t a story that is propelled by a quest for romantic love, or even about finding it at all. Ponyo and Sosuke are about 5 years old, so their friendship is that of innocent and unconditional devotion, allowing a deep-seated care and affection for each other that is extremely pure and honest. Their dynamic offers a different perspective than typical tropes centering around romance, or a girl following her love interest’s lead. More so, they represent chosen family rather than romance. Despite her young age, she is given such a big and immovable personality, always sure of herself and what she wants. Ponyo as a character is a phenomenal representation of a little girl’s independence, curiosity, and sense of wonder, where her childish innocence is emphasized through her enthusiastic exploration and

inquisitive nature, as well as her ability to care deeply about others (despite not knowing them very well yet). She exemplifies the importance of being strong-willed, independent, curious, and following your heart, which are crucial qualities for young girls to observe around them and embrace for themselves.

granmamare

Being a Goddess and Queen of the Sea, Ponyo’s mother possesses a supernatural beauty that radiates through the screen. With the ethereal, magical vibe of a mermaid, she has long, red hair that flows with the water, big bright eyes, and an extremely calming and reassuring voice. Most notably, she is enormous- we mostly see her take on the size of a few blue whales combined, capable of engulfing her husband, who is the size of a normal human. In addition to this, her clothing is extremely simple. A simple, white, dress-like garment. It starts from her neck to her sleeves and all the way down to where her feet would be, flowing out into the sea with her hair. As soon as we are introduced to her, she is already outside of many of the boxes that female characters, especially supernatural ones, often tick. In many anime as well as superhero and mythology movies, women’s physical features are accentuated, making them more sexually appealing. Although Studio Ghibli’s characters possess a very wide range of body types and styles, their clothing choices are always practical and logically appropriate for their purpose, Granmamare being no exception. It’s refreshing to see a powerful woman affirmed by her own wisdom and guidance rather than by the seduction of her appearance. Additionally, the gender roles between Granmamare and Fujimoto are largely unconventional. While we are often fed stereotypes like mothers being “helicopter moms” and “homemakers”, Granmamare and Fujimoto’s relationship is flipped in this regard. Fujimoto is a wizard who lives in a submarine under the sea looking after their (magical goldfish) daughters, while his wife is off tending to her duties as a goddess. He also experiences a nearly crippling anxiety about the safety and well-being of a very independent and outspoken Ponyo, attempting to pacify this by following her to shore and even keeping her in a jar. While we often see fathers depicted as “nonchalant” and unbothered in these situations, it’s actually Granmamare who talks Fujimoto down from his worries. She reassures him that if this love and care between Ponyo and Sosuke is true, then Ponyo will become a human for good, and nature’s balance will be restored- but that this is Ponyo’s lesson to learn and heart to follow, so they must let her make this decision on her own. Granmamare and Fujimoto’s relationship remains one of great equality and importance grown from mutual respect and love. Granmamare is a very refreshing example of a mother who contrasts with the role of a coddling or overprotective mother, and her primary role lies in her duties as a goddess, not in being the primary caregiver of their daughters. She is unwavering and assured in Ponyo, representing strength and confidence while taking on powerful responsibilities, in addition to being a steadfast mother and empathetic partner.

lisa

Sosuke’s mother embodies a very different approach to motherhood than Granmamare, but just as understandable and admirable. Lisa has a quick-witted, firey personality with a short temper, and isn’t always expressive of her deep, true feelings. Although in a relationship with Sosuke’s father, Koichi, she primarily functions as a single mother for our time during the movie, as Koichi is away at sea for long periods of time as the captain of a fishing boat. This isn’t something Lisa takes with ease, as she definitely isn’t very complacent with the absence of her husband. We see her grapple with these raw, complicated feelings as she juggles parenthood and work by herself. Although she is most certainly a steadfast and nurturing mother and wife, it’s displayed through her actions

rather than her words and demeanor. She contrasts the soft-spoken, sentimental image often incorporated into the character building of mothers. She always shows up for Sosuke and does her best to cheer him up despite her wavering positivity, always defending him and providing him stability. She has a lot of love to give, pouring it into her son, the residents at the retirement center where she works, and Ponyo, opening their home for her without hesitation. Even her blunt bob and business-casual capris are indicative of her blunt personality, and how she truly takes care of business. She breaks the barrier of a typical mother that we see narrated in children’s stories, showing that you can still be a reliable, selfless, and nurturing figure in your family and community while also maintaining an assertive and uncompromising way of life (lit up by humor and spontaneity)

divine femininity

The women in Studio Ghibli‘s Ponyo (as well as all of their other films) are a powerful example of the multifaceted divine feminine. Ponyo, Granmamare, and Lisa have completely different skill sets and natures, yet their diverse representation empowers women as a whole to embrace their individuality. They showcase the ability to be your own person without concern for what might be expected of you, giving power to the duality of being strong-willed and full of love. The “Divine Feminine” is often characterized by empathy, nurturement, and depth, and the most beautiful and empowering part of this is that it looks different on everyone.