Top 3 Dreamscapes of Studio Ghibli

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to step into a world full of magic and love? Anime and animation fans recognize that feeling when watching Studio Ghibli films. Each story and art is crafted with years of attention to detail, individuality, and heart. From iconic films such as Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and My Neighbor Totoro, these stories have touched the hearts of millions worldwide. But how did the animation studio do it?

In 1985, Studio Ghibli was founded in Japan by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki. This trio of filmmakers would usher in a new era of animation with their distinctive style and memorable characters. One of the elements that makes these films so identifiable is their ability to create characters that people can relate to. Themes such as coming of age, hardships, and growth showcase journeys of wonder and endless possibilities.

Castle in the Sky (1986) was the studio’s first film, laying the groundwork for what would become one of the most recognizable animation studios we know today. As of 2024, Studio Ghibli has been nominated for seven Best Animated Feature Academy Awards. The two films that have been awarded are Spirited Away (2001) and The Boy and the Heron (2023).

Miyazaki’s art of understanding audiences and the challenges of life creates a sense of comfort and depth. I first discovered Studio Ghibli films when I started college. Since then, these films have been a form of escapism and have inspired me to live life from a different perspective. So, within these dreamscapes, here are my top three personal favorites produced by the studio.

‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ (2004) Studio Ghibli’s adaptation of Diane Wynne Jones novel Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) remains one of the studio’s most iconic films. The story follows Sophie, who crosses paths with a powerful wizard named Howl. Sophie is trapped in a curse by a witch who turns her into an old woman. Sophie’s story is exhilarated as she embarks on a journey aboard a moving castle, where she meets fire demon Calcifer and a young boy named Markl. The tale follows the character’s journey and the connection between Sophie and Howl. In every detail, Miyazaki’s art and creativity showcase the power of discovering self-love. Because of Sophie’s insecurities, she finds the will to accept herself and find her chosen family. As for Howl, he finds the courage to fight for what’s right. As an audience, it’s beautiful to see such an inspiring story filled with magic and beauty, as it reminds us of the journey one must take to find oneself. @GKIDS via YouTube ‘Whisper of the Heart’ (1995) I believe we all have moments where we want to improve a skill, hobbies, or form connections with people. Whisper of the Heart (1995) focuses on 14-year-old Shizuku and Seiji. The story centers on Shizuku’s urge to become a better writer while also overcoming her struggles with self-doubt. With Seji’s passion for violinmaking, they both inspire each other to strive towards a better future. This is a comfort film to watch when you’re lost and not quite sure where life will take you. You follow these characters’ journeys and find a place of belonging. At the end of the story, each character finds their way and purpose, inspiring audiences to take life one step at a time. ‘The Secret World of Arrietty’ (2011) To finish off, The Secret World of Arrietty (2010) remains my all-time favorite Studio Ghibli film. Although it’s not the most popular film, this story brings me the most comfort. With its beautiful art, distinctive characters, and enchanting music, the movie feels like stepping inside a fairy tale. The story follows a young girl named Arrietty. Her family is called “borrowers.” These are tiny people who live inside homes and venture out to borrow things they need to survive. The imagery draws audiences into a new world where adventure, friendship, and resilience are put to the test. The animators brought a garden world to life and drew us into Arrietty’s world. @GKIDS via YouTube

There is no doubt that Studio Ghibli has inspired animation studios to take bold steps in creating timeless, art-driven stories. Even with rapid technological advancements, studios like this remind audiences of the craft, time, and passion required to bring such films to life. Miyazaki’s vision for Studio Ghibli remains one of the most beloved expressions of 2D animation today and will continue to resonate for years to come.

If this is your first time discovering Studio Ghibli, I highly encourage you to explore its films and immerse yourself in the breathtaking dreamscapes they bring to life.