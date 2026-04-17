The Drama, Or Is It?: A Film Analysis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest, it’s a huge year for Zendaya! From Spiderman: Brand New Day and Dune: Part Three, to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, she’s starring in many upcoming projects. Her new film, The Drama, hit theatres on April 3rd to mixed reviews, so I am here to share my insight. That being said, if you don’t want spoilers, please do yourself a favor and stop reading.

Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros

The Calm Before the Confession

The A24 film follows the story of Emma (Zendaya) and Charlie (Robert Pattinson), an engaged couple, in the days leading up to their wedding. Everything seems perfect; they’re in love. That abruptly dies the night the two of them, along with friends, are encouraged to share “the worst thing you’ve ever done,” while playing a game. When it is Emma’s turn, without giving it a thought, she shares that she planned a school shooting in high school. The moment I heard that, the first thought that popped into my head was, “Is she doing okay? Did she get the help that she needed? …”

The room went silent. They all stared at her. Everyone’s faces changed; feelings of disturbance filled the air. What struck me most wasn’t the confession itself, but how the film made me question my own empathy.

Inside the Story

The movie continues for an additional hour and 25 minutes, following the couple as they navigate dealing with the information at hand. Charlie has his own troubles with it, but does his best in the moment to listen and understand where Emma is coming from. There are many jokes made in the lens of dark comedy, having to do with guns and mass shootings. Finally, the climactic moment occurs at the wedding when Charlie gives his speech and has a meltdown in front of everyone.

What It Made Me Reflect On

As I watched, I was initially overwhelmed with feelings of empathy and sorrow for Emma. But, as the story progressed, characters felt what she had done was disgraceful and utterly wrong, and I found myself in an internal conflict. Was I wrong for feeling sad for her? Am I a bad person because I don’t think what she did was really that bad? It made me realize how easily empathy can blur the line between understanding and forgiveness.

By the end, I honestly felt confused because morally I felt as though she did nothing wrong. After walking out of the theatre, I was waiting for my friend and overheard two individuals discussing their thoughts, so I intervened and asked them what they thought of it. They told me to share my thoughts. Being able to express what I was feeling out loud made me realize how deep the movie actually was, and talking with strangers who shared the same thoughts allowed me to see some new perspectives, which helped me gauge this.

The Drama: Why This Film Stays With You

After reflecting on the film and my own reactions, I realized a few things.

Even though she planned out the school shooting and would’ve gone through with it if the mall shooting hadn’t happened, she never did it. She never physically committed an act of violence.

The film touches on two major issues in the United States: gun violence and mental health. Emma was not in a good state of mind, and homicidal ideation is a required question asked to individuals who are experiencing depression, which is not uncommon. Now I will say that I think this should’ve been something shared earlier on in their relationship, which begs the question: Should you share everything with your partner before getting engaged, let alone getting married? How well do you truly know anyone?

My biggest takeaway wasn’t just about gun violence; it was about influence. It’s so easy to let others’ thoughts and opinions shape your own, but The Drama reminds us to stay true to our beliefs and our own morals. The story unfolds because of influence; Emma’s friend’s disgust ripples outward, shaping Charlie’s perception. On his own, when he talks with Emma, he understands her perspective, at least to a certain extent, but as soon as external forces and other people’s opinions get into his head, he melts down and turns away from his initial feelings about the situation.

In the same way that Charlie was influenced, so was I. As a member of the audience, I felt like I was in the wrong for feeling empathy for Emma, to the point where I questioned if my fellow peers felt the same way, and I was nervous to share my initial feelings. All of this to say, go with your gut. If you know how you are feeling about something or a situation, don’t question it because others make you feel uncomfortable. Have confidence in yourself and trust your own judgement.