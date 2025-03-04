Women’s Intuition: Myth or Superpower?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dear women, have you ever had a moment in your life where you started to have this weird gut feeling about a situation, and then… BOOM! It turned out that you were right. Well, you might have experienced women’s intuition. However, is it a real phenomenon or just a stereotype?

First of all, Happy Women’s History Month. As we all know, women are pretty powerful beings but how powerful are we? Women’s intuition can be defined as a woman’s ability to know something without logical reasoning. However, how different is it from a male’s intuition and how does it really work?

The science behind intuition

According to Psychology Today, intuition is defined as a “form of knowledge that appears in consciousness without obvious deliberation.” It relies on the brain’s long-term memory-storing ability to conjure expected outcomes for situations. It is often referred to as a ‘gut feeling’. So, what’s the explanation for women’s intuition? Is it because the female brain collects this information better than the ones of their male counterparts?

According to research, yes. Women tend to be more intuitive than men. When comparing MRI scans, researchers have found that the female brain has more neuron connections causing it to process emotional information and connect it to an experience more than men do. With the male brain, their intuition is linked to problem-solving and spatial awareness.

Historical perspectives

Historically, women’s intuition has always been a phenomenon. Due to centuries of misogyny, women have been expected to just be quiet and observe rather than to speak and be respected. This led to a heightened observation. According to anthropology studies, it turned into a survival tactic where women would sense danger by reading social cues to protect their offspring.

However, it wasn’t always viewed as impressive. Women were viewed as witches and susceptible to danger as it was seen as inhuman to assume a specific outcome. Thus, women have been encouraged to suppress and doubt their gut feellings.

When to trust your intuition

So, when do we know to trust our intuition? Your intuition is a helpful tool but it is important to use it wisely so as to not let every thought in your brain stir you wrong. So, make sure you are knowledgeable and have an adequate amount of context about a situation before deciding to use your intuition.

When making a decision, combine your intuition with logic to ensure that you are choosing the best option. Experts claim that intuition can have physical effects so watch out for a pit in your stomach, a feeling that won’t go away, or standing hairs on your neck.

Final thoughts

Intuition is very real and is extremely worth paying attention to. So, next time you experience what you think is women’s intuition, don’t brush it off. Believe and trust yourself. It is not just a feeling. Whether it’s about your health, relationships, or your safety, listen to your body, it’s your female superpower speaking.