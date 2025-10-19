6 Organizations Working to End Domestic Violence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content warning: This article contains mention of domestic violence and sexual assault.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In a time when the president claims that domestic violence is just “a little fight with the wife” rather than an actual documented crime, it can feel difficult to appropriately raise awareness this month. Regardless, it’s important to remember how far we’ve come in fighting for resources for survivors of domestic violence. This includes shelters and changing attitudes, particularly viewing domestic violence as a crime instead of a private matter.

After all, domestic violence was made a federal crime only in 1994 after Congress passed the Violence Against Women Act, and marital rape wasn’t considered a crime in all 50 states until 1993. As we learn from the past, present, and future of the awareness movement, here are six organizations in Central Florida that are working to end domestic violence.

In addition to these services, UCF’s Victim Services is another great resource with a free and confidential 24/7 hotline, crisis intervention, educational programming, and opportunities for students to volunteer or intern.

As easy as it would be to simply post about domestic violence online or write “things will get better” on a Post-it note stuck to the bathroom mirror, raising awareness for this issue requires much more. Awareness is driven by a listening ear, community service, research, and above all, people who are willing to extend their heart to those in need. This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and every month afterward, I encourage you to spread the word against domestic violence by getting involved and making an active effort in your community.