Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 is on the way…

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A new season of MomTok is coming back to the screen…

We’re less than a week away from the season 3 release of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and fans are wondering: “will we survive the drama of the new season?” It’s no secret that MomTok has its fair share of drama, saints & sinners, and dirty soda, but the upcoming release of the new season seems to have more drama than the past. Here’s a recap of everything you need to know going into season three…

The Saints & Sinners

The MomTok cast has seemingly been split into two different groups, the Saints & the Sinners. The Saints of the group are devout to the church for the most part. They follow the rules and are seen as “good” Mormons and, most importantly, they judge. The Sinners of the group were raised Mormon, some still being attached to the church (and others not so much). These girls drink and don’t wear garments as well as do other things that aren’t allowed in the Mormon church, however they’re still part of the community and some aspects of the culture.

Saints

Whitney Leavitt

Now if you’re an avid watcher of this season of Dancing with the Stars, you’ll recognize this name, Whitney Leavitt. She is currently 32 years old and married to Conner Leavitt, and the couple has three children together. Another thing you may recognize was the criticism Whitney got when she stayed with Conner, as it’s shared that he had a porn addition, something that is very scrutinized in the LDS faith.

Mikayla Matthews

Another member of the ‘Saints’ club is Mikayla, who is currently 24 years old and married to Jace Matthews. Her and Jace have their hands full with four kids. She has a strong audience due to her being so open about her health struggles and a chronic skin condition.

Mayci Neeley

One of my personal favorites is Mayci. This author and boss-ass business woman is currently 30 years old and married to Jacob Neeley, whom she has three kids with. Her story is so heartbreaking and inspiring. She lost her first partner, Arik, while pregnant with their son, Hudson. Along with many other personal struggles she details in her book. Despite everything she’s been through though she’s still an icon and queen.

Jen Affleck

If you tuned in to Dancing with the Stars this season, you would’ve also seen Jen Affleck, who was unfortunately recently voted off the show. Jen is currently 26 years old and married to Zac Affleck. Unlike most others in MomTok, Jen was raised by a Mormon convert and only moved to Utah during her teenage years.

SInners

Taylor Frankie Paul

Now meet the originator of MomTok: Taylor Frankie Paul. Now even if you haven’t seen the show, you’ve probably seen Taylor. She is currently 31 years old and her lore is insane. From her divorce due to a swinging scandal, to her recent turmoil with her former partner and baby-daddy, Dakota, Taylor has been through the wringer and almost all of her life is public and online. You might also recognize Taylor as she was announced as the newest bachelorette.

Jessi Ngatikaura

Jessi is the oldest in MomTok at 33 years old, and is married to her second husband, Jordan Ngatikaura. The pair have a blended family with three kids between them. She was born and raised mormon but it seems that she left the church in her 20s. Jessi is a business owner, having a hair salon that most of the moms go to called JZ Styles.

Demi Engemann

Now one of the recent controversial cast members of SLOMW, Demi. She is currently 30 years old and married to her second husband, Bret Engemann. She was introduced to the Mormon church when her family converted as she was growing up. Her and Bret also have a blended family with three kids between the pair.

Layla Taylor

Layla is the youngest in MomTok, being currently 24 years old and a single mom to two boys. Her dating life is broadcast a lot on the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Her history with the LDS church is also interesting as she secretly converted to Mormonism when she was 16 and moved to Utah after graduating high school.

Miranda McWhorter

The newest addition to MomTok is Miranda. She is currently 27 years old, and there’s not much else shared on her personal life. She was one of the ones involved in the soft swinging scandal. There’s not much on whether she’s a part of the ‘Sinners’ or ‘Saints’ or if she grew up in the church and still practices. Keep an eye out for more backstory on Miranda in season three.

Recent MomTok Drama

A Hairy Situation

At the end of season 2 we saw the fallout of a friendship we all thought would last, Demi and Jessi. Taylor shared with Jessi that Demi had told her not to go to Jessi’s salon, JZ Styles, because she wasn’t good at doing hair. Demi quickly denied the comment from Taylor, but recently Demi took a lie detector test at a Cozy Earth event. The question asked was if she really thought Jessi was bad at doing hair, to which she truthfully responded that she did.

This also isn’t the first time Demi and Jessi are fighting. Something that was brought up in Season 2 was contracts and money between the two. According to the rest of MomTok, Demi was willing to have Jessi be cut from the second season of SLOMW so that Demi could gain more money and secure a bigger contract.

Cheating Allegations

Ok now we all saw the finale of season 2, which dropped a devastating bomb on Jessi’s reputation. Marciano from “Vanderpump Villa” claimed that Jessi had cheated on her husband with him. Even though Demi seemed pretty close to Marciano, an alleged affair between him and Jessie aired in the last episode of season 2. It seems that this upcoming season will dive deeper into the allegations as Layla is seen talking with Jessi about her relationship. Fans are expecting that more of the truth will be revealed in the upcoming season and clear things up.

Momtok is Clashing & crashing

In the Season 3 trailer, Taylor says that “MomTok is at its lowest point,” and that “there’s a leak in MomTok.” We were left with some broken friendships within the group. Whitney is on bad terms with Taylor & Mikayla. Demi is on bad terms with almost everyone in the group (except it seems Whitney). Moms are skeptical of Miranda and her intentions within MomTok.

Furthermore, the trailer also shows Whitney claiming she’s going to make her own MomTok, to which she gets a few laughs from Taylor and Mikayla (obviously two of her biggest fans). The trailer teases an update in Jen and Jessi’s friendship, which turned sour in previous episodes.

Overall, season 3 will address some pretty serious things, such as Jessi & Demi possibly cheating. But there will also be some of the petty drama we’re used to in past seasons and episodes, like Whitney and Demi being the ‘villains’ of MomTok. So get ready for the most exciting season yet, with ALL the drama coming our way on November 13th.