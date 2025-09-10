Taylor Frankie Paul Is The New Bachelorette: “How Is This Happening?”

The women of MomTok taking over our TV screens. On Sept. 10, Taylor Frankie Paul revealed she will be the next Bachelorette for The Bachelorette Season 22, making the announcement on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. After cast members of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives made an appearance on Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa last season, and as Whitney Leavitt and Jennifer Affleck prepare to hit the dance floor on Dancing With The Stars Season 34 this fall, it’s obvious that MomTok is taking its influence to other Hulu and ABC shows. But Paul’s news is the biggest crossover moment yet.

“To be honest, [it’s] surreal. It has not hit me,” Paul said on CHD about the announcement. “Right now in this moment, I’m just thinking about it, and it’s not real. It’s not real. It’s not gonna be until the limo’s pulling up and I’m meeting the people. I’m nervous. How did I get here? In my head, I’m like, how is this happening?” Paul’s Bachelorette season will air in 2026, in the usual slot reserved for a new season of The Bachelor. When Paul heard from ABC that she’d be taking the leading role, Paul said, “I was shaking. Pacing back and forth. There’s no way. There’s no way!”

Despite Paul’s excitement about being The Bachelorette‘s leading lady, she did initially have some reservations. “In my head, I was like OK, how do I make this work? I’m a co-parent,” she said. “I have two baby daddies, not one, so I’m dealing with two different people, right? My children, my home base is here. Can I travel that long? Can I be gone that long? But then I’m also thinking on the side like, another two moms in my group are doing Dancing With The Stars and they brought their family out, but they also have their husbands with them. So I’m like, is this possible for me to do as a single mom? Can I make it work realistically, no matter how much I want this? I can. If I want to, I can. You can do anything you want, if you want.” Paul has three children — she shares Indy and Ocean with her ex-husband Tate Paul, and shares son Ever True with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

When Will Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette Season Air?

Usually, the fall is when the next leading man of The Bachelor is announced, and The Bachelorette usually airs in July. However, this year was different. ABC confirmed back in March 2025 that there would be no Bachelorette season airing in July. Fans don’t have a specific air date for Paul’s Bachelorette season, but The Hollywood Reporter confirmed it will air in 2026.

Fans don’t have to wait that long to see Paul on their TV screens, though. The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives returns to Hulu with Season 3 on Nov. 13.