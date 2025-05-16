Will Jen Be Back For ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives’ Season 3?

Can MomTok survive this? It’s the question on everyone’s minds after MomTok staple Jen Affleck abruptly left The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives during the second season to prioritize her mental health. After her exit in Episode 6, fans are wondering if Jen will return for Season 3 of SLOMW. (It’s me, I’m fans.)

If you’re not caught up, here’s a recap. After their blowout fight in Season 1, Jen and her husband, Zac, entered Season 2 with some serious tension in their marriage, resulting in their separation. The pressure only intensified after Jen discovered she was pregnant with her third child, in addition to her marriage struggles and deteriorating friendship with the other women in MomTok. It came to a culmination in the show’s sixth episode, where Jen opens up about her mental health and struggles with suicidal ideation. Ultimately, Jen and Zac chose to step away from the show so Jen could get the help she needed, and to focus on her mental health and pregnancy.

According to Deadline, Hulu picked up the series for 20 more episodes after the show’s first season. With Season 2 only premiering with 10 episodes, it looks as though we’ll be getting either a Season 2, Part 2 or a Season 3 in the near future. But does that include Jen?

It’s hard to say. At the time of publication, Jen is pregnant and expected to give birth in August 2025. Assuming the next 10 episodes are filmed right after the existing Season 2 batch, it’s unlikely that Jen would re-enter the show in a later stage of her pregnancy. Additionally, given how open she’s been about her postpartum struggles, it also seems unlikely that, if new SLOMW episodes were filmed after August 2025, Jen would choose to immediately join the show again after giving birth.

But, that’s just a theory. At the time of publication, Hulu hasn’t announced when the next episodes will drop, or if they’ve even started filming yet (or finished filming, for that matter). FWIW, Jen has also been promoting the show on her social media, which could indicate that she’s in a better place now.

As for Jen and Zac? It looks as though the two are working through their marriage troubles, but remain married at the time of publication. Here’s to hoping Jen can find some peace in the final months of her pregnancy, and continue to get the support she needs.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.

