Will MomTok Survive A ‘SLOMW’ Reunion?

Fellow Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans, our prayers have been answered. After this past season’s drama, and the online rumors that have been swirling since the show’s release, fans have had many unanswered questions for the moms. But on June 5, Hulu announced that there will be a SLOMW Season 2 reunion coming soon — so consider us just one step closer to finding out the truth about what really went down with MomTok.

The official SLOMW account announced the news on Instagram with a carousel of the MomTok stars, captioned “Reunited and it feels so… good! Or does it?” Additionally, it was revealed that the host of the reunion would be none other than former Bachelor star and podcaster Nick Viall — which the internet definitely has some opinions on.

Naturally, fans of the show had a lot to say about the upcoming reunion. Under the initial announcement, one user commented, “This is going to be so good,” and another wrote, “PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED 🤩.” As for myself, I’ll be seated with a massive dirty soda, ready to soak in all of the drama.

While the reunion doesn’t air until July, fans already have so many questions: Who will be there? Where can I watch it? And, most importantly, are we going to find out the truth about the whole Vanderpump Villa dumpster fire? Well, here’s what to know so far.

When does the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion Air?

According to Hulu, the reunion will be airing on July 1 on Hulu and Hulu On Disney+. It appears as though the reunion was pre-filmed — so hopefully, we won’t have to deal with any lagging and crashing. (Anyone else traumatized from the Love Is Blind live reunion, or… ?)

Who will be at the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion?

Let’s be real, we’re all thinking the same question: Will Demi be there, or not? While there isn’t explicit confirmation on who will be in attendance, the announcements carousel featured photos of every MomTok star… except for Demi. (Yes, for some reason, Whitney is there.) At the time of publication, Demi hasn’t commented on whether or not she attended the reunion — so it’s looking pretty unlikely. Though, hopefully, we’ll be blessed with a surprise appearance.

I still have questions ahead of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion…

Going into the reunion, I know I’m not the only one armed with like, a million questions: Are Jessi and Demi still friends? Will Mikayla and Whitney ever work things out? What about Taylor and Dakota? And, for the love of God, what the hell actually happened between Jessi, Demi, and Marciano at Vanderpump Villa?

Now, there’s not much known about what’s going to be covered at the reunion — at the time of publication, there’s not even a trailer — but Viall and the moms have been teasing some serious drama. So, don’t ask me to make any plans on July 1 — it’s me and my dirty soda all night.