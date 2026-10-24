Not Planning to Vote in the Midterm Election? Read This!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 midterm elections are on November 3rd. Do you know how you are going to get your vote in? Whether you are an out-of-state student mailing your ballot home, a student who is studying abroad, or simply need to make a drive to your designated polling place, every eligible voter has the ability and responsibility to make their voice heard. Yet, despite how accessible voting can be, some people experience doubts that make them want to skip voting entirely. If you are on the fence about participating, here are some responses to some popular excuses people make for not voting.

“I’m not informed enough to make a decision”

Yes, I know there are a lot of names to learn, policies to read, and dates to remember, but I think the internet is a beautiful thing. So is social media. You can start by looking up who the Congressional and Senate candidates in your state are, see where they stand on key issues, and look into their digital footprint. Websites like Vote 411 and Rock the Vote are great, non-partisan hubs for everything you need. There’s still time to get informed! If you are eligible to vote, there are tons of resources (now more than ever) to help you do your research so that you can make informed decisions and exercise your right to vote.

“I don’t think the candidates represent my views”

In a two-party system, finding a candidate who fully represents your values can be challenging, often leaving voters feeling like they must choose the lesser of two evils. However, sitting out of the election means giving up your voice, which might help the candidate you like the least win and start making decisions for you. If you care deeply about causes such as immigration, reproductive rights, climate change, and so much more, then research the candidates and issues to find out which candidate is best aligned with your values. With incumbents, or a candidate who runs for re-election, their voting records are a matter of public record, so you don’t have to simply go based on what they say. You can see if they have backed up their promises with action.

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“I feel like my vote won’t make a difference”

Midterm elections determine the composition of Congress. All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and one-third of the 100 U.S. Senate seats are up for a vote, which can completely change the composition of the legislative branch. This opportunity to rebalance power can have a major influence on what the president can and can’t do in office. If you don’t like the direction the current administration is leading the country, then this is your chance to vote in representatives that can rein them in!

Also, your state’s ballot may include races for governor, state representatives, local offices, and state-specific measures that could all be decided by just a few votes. These are often elections and issues that can affect your day-to-day life and your wallet. Measures affecting abortion access, public transportation, infrastructure, and many more things that might be on your ballot deserve your attention and your vote.

your impact

Whether you feel unprepared, underrepresented, or skeptical of your impact, the reality is that decisions will be made next week with or without your input. Taking the time to look up your ballot and research your options, find your polling place, and cast your vote ensures that your voice is a part of the conversation. So, don’t sit this election out; your community and your future depend on your voice!