Raise your hand if you decided to leave your home state for college. OK… now keep your hand raised if you didn’t realize how difficult that would make voting in the 2024 presidential election… Don’t be shy! This is an understandable oversight, but that doesn’t ease the mounting anxiety of an election year.

During my summer break this year, I spent my time back home relatively disconnected from critical thinking (which is reserved for schoolwork, obviously) until one night, I woke in a cold sweat. “Wait, how am I going to vote in November?” I thought in a panic. “I can’t just send my ballot from Seattle to Denver, right?” So, I opened a plethora of tabs and sank some time into figuring out exactly how to go about this — after all, every election is the most important election of our lives. (But this one is, especially!)

Most people know the crucial steps of voting: registering to vote, getting informed on who and what you’re voting for, and filling out the ballot. However, especially with the threat of voter suppression through blockades in registration, specific ID requirements, and even the undermining of mail-in ballots, there’s a ton more to be aware of these days. This is especially the case if you’re voting in a different state than the one you are technically a resident of. So, to safeguard all of you out-of-state voters like myself, follow along with the steps below!

If You Want To Confirm The State You Are Registered To Vote In

This can be done through a variety of trustworthy websites such as USA.gov, which also tells you whether you’re registered at all (and allows you to register, if your state’s deadline hasn’t passed). This will clarify whether your vote will count in your home state or your college state.

If You’re Registered In Your College State

Congrats! You did some prep work in advance and made sure you were registered in the state where you go to college. This means you can either request a ballot to be mailed to your dorm mail room, or you can go vote in person at your local polling station — which you can locate by checking your voter registration online or by calling your state election office. Some universities will also set up ballot drop boxes on campus, so that could be an option, too.

If You’re Registered In Your Home State

Considering that aforementioned crackdown on mail-in voting, it’s really important to check if this is even an option in your home state. This varies state by state, and you can get your state-specific deets on NASS.gov. If your state allows it and you’re still within your state’s request deadline, you will be able to request a mail-in ballot to be sent to your dormitory mail room or off-campus home. (Some states even automatically send every voter a ballot, so there may already be one coming your way; just be sure you have your correct mailing address on file!)

If your home state doesn’t accept mail-in ballots or you’re past the deadline to request one, don’t panic: There are other options, like traveling back home to vote, if you have the time and means to do so, or, if your college state allows you to do so in time, switching your registration to your college state (more on this below).

If You Want To Change The State You’re Voting From

This may be a bit tricky, as eligibility requirements to move your registration location vary state to state. Sometimes, you’re required to live in that specific state for a certain period of time; other times, you can quickly change it online following some simple voter eligibility confirmation. Just be sure you’re giving yourself enough time to make this happen; with the election mere weeks away, you might just have to stick with the state where you’re already registered. Go to Vote.gov to find out state-specific requirements and deadlines.

If You *Think* You Know What You’re Doing, But Want To Double-Check

Once again, Vote.gov is your friend. From registration info to help making any necessary updates, this is basically your one-stop-shop for all things election.

Further, many universities have a civic engagement office that will be more than willing to assist you with any specific questions. After all, they want you to be civically engaged — just like I do!

Bestie, do you *actually* know how to vote? We’ve got everything you need to make sure you’re fully prepared for Nov. 5. Visit HowToActuallyVote.com for a step-by-step guide to making your voting plan.