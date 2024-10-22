Who knew you would still be thinking about America while in France (or Italy, or Spain, or wherever you are while studying abroad)? I’m sure all the campaign ads, news stories, and friends’ social media posts reminding everyone to vote have made the good ol’ U. S. of A. top of mind for you, especially if you’re planning to participate in this year’s election. And, for the record, if you’re eligible to vote, then you should vote — yes, even if you’re currently out of the country for a few months.

As Election Day, Nov. 5, grows closer and closer, it is more important than ever to ensure your voice is going to be heard. But how does one do that, right? I mean… you’re not even in the country, and I’m sure “voting ballot” wasn’t the No. 1 item on your packing list when you were about to embark on this journey. Don’t worry, though, there are still a few ways to vote in the election, even when out of the country — in fact, the U.S. Department of State’s website claims “voting is now easier than ever before,” even for people who are abroad — which also means there are *zero* excuses for not doing so.

The first step to vote while studying abroad — and to vote in general — is to check your voter registration status! Most U.S. citizens over 18 are eligible to vote with an absentee ballot, and not just in the presidential election, but also in local elections. These rules change from state to state, but specific rules can be double-checked via the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) website. What also changes state-to-state is whether you need to provide an excuse for an absentee ballot — but don’t worry, being an out-of-state student is specified as a reason, so you’ll be covered!

With the basics out of the way, now it’s time to get an absentee ballot. To do this, you must contact the local election officials in the state you are registered to vote — most likely your home state or your college state, but be sure to double check — and request an absentee ballot. Once again, the Federal Voting Assistance Program will be your best friend here, even giving you an online assistant to walk you through the process! You can also pick up many of the necessary forms and get additional help from U.S. embassies and consulates in the area where you’re studying abroad.

After filling out that ballot, the next step, and maybe the most daunting, is to send that ballot in. There are many different ways to get this done. The most straightforward is to mail the ballot back to the U.S. — with appropriate international postage, of course. However, since that looming Nov. 5 date is getting closer and closer, it would probably be best to use an express courier service, like FedEx or UPS, to ensure your ballot arrives on time. If a drop-box has been set up at a U.S. embassy or consulate near you, you can also drop off your ballot there. Based on your state, you can also send in an electronic transmission of your completed ballot — the FVAP can help you determine if this is an option for you.

If you have any concerns about voting while abroad, be sure to contact the FVAP, your embassy or consulate, or even representatives for your college’s study abroad program or civic engagement office. That way, you can rest assured that your ballot is in, even though you may be thousands of miles away.

